Sisters Carley and Casey Dangora lead No. 2 Woburn into D1 state tournament with great expectations

“I feel like just this whole season together as being senior captains together — I feel like it’s just really special because it could be our last season together if we don’t continue to play [in college],” Carley said.

The twin sisters also share common ground on the Woburn girls’ basketball team. As senior captains and starters for the second-ranked Tanners, the Dangora duo has set a leadership standard on a squad carving its place in the D1 state title conversation with a 19-1 record and a Middlesex League championship.

Carley and Casey Dangora are almost always together — shopping at the mall, hanging out in similar friend groups, and battling in tense 1-on-1 pickup games.

Advertisement

Without the last name, fans might not notice the resemblance on the court. Carley, a 5-foot-5 point guard, is the team’s floor general and point-of-attack defender. She’s averaging 7.8 points, 9 rebounds, 6 steals, and 5 assists per game on a Woburn team that has emerged as one of the stingiest in the state.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

In contrast, Casey is an inch taller and operates on the wing, averaging 6.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. She’s also a quiet, lead-by-example captain compared to Carley’s vocal style. But coach Steve Sullivan says both are invaluable to the team’s success.

“They’re completely different players ... but similar in the way they’re both tremendous leaders for our team in doing it the right way and caring about the team first and winning,” he said.

Both started their basketball careers together in fourth grade and played with the same Evolution Sports program in Woburn. Carley received the call up to the varsity squad during her freshman year and quickly cemented herself in the rotation. Casey followed suit as a sophomore, drawing inspiration from her sister.

“Seeing Carley get pulled up halfway through the season to play with the varsity team — I guess I was really proud of her and that she could really step up and be a big part of their team,” she said.

Advertisement

Now, they spearhead a roster with title aspirations. The Tanners have made the state tournament in each of Sullivan’s 13 seasons at the helm (barring the canceled tournament last year). They will enter this year’s edition as one of the top seeds in D1, are a Norwood buzzer-beater away from potentially going unbeaten in the regular season, and have outscored opponents by 17.5 points per game.

The team recognizes that it has as good a shot as any to emerge on top in a wide-open field.

“In a good way, they’re harder on themselves than we’d ever be as coaches,” Sullivan said. “They hold themselves accountable. They hold themselves to a high standard. It’s almost like a culture where they expect to win, and I think that’s a wonderful thing.”

That expectation also comes with the pressure of knowing one’s ceiling. For Carley and Casey, this is likely their last opportunity to share a basketball court together on a high-level stage. They’re savoring every moment.

“I feel like every game this year has been really important to us because we know that games are coming less and less,” Carley said. “There’s not going to be a forever; we’re not gonna play together forever. So I feel like just this season being our last is kind of big for us.”

Advertisement

Woburn's Casey Dangora (left) snaps up a loose ball and looks for a teammate against Norwood. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Courtside chatter

⋅ No. 1 Norwood (20-0) and No. 8 North Quincy (22-0) are the only EMass teams to enter the postseason undefeated. Both of their final games came down to the last second, and both prevailed in dramatic fashion. “Having that on our head, with the 22-0, is a lot for these kids,” North Quincy interim coach Matt Ramponi said. “They finished the job. I’m so happy for them, and so happy for the program, and we’ll go from here.”

⋅ The IAABO Board 27/Comcast Classic in Woburn featured some of the top bigs in the state. Several stars who wreak havoc inside and out went head-to-head Saturday, including Ashley Dinges of Central Catholic against Katie Peterson of Franklin, Natalia Hall-Rosa of Bridgewater-Raynham against Abigail Wright of Newton North, Meg Olbrys of Norwood against Grace Oliver of Norwell, and Anna Foley of Andover against Meg Qualey of Woburn. Perhaps the most unique part is that Olbrys is the only senior. In the consolation final and championship rounds, Olbrys faced Qualey, Foley battled Oliver, Peterson tangled with Hall-Rosa, and Wright clashed with Dinges. Dinges, a junior, said she enjoyed competing against some of the best players at her position to see where she stacks up. “It’s fun to have a lot of competition,” Dinges said, “but it’s nice because it’s friendly competition.”

⋅ After starting the season 4-8, Notre Dame-Hingham enters the Division 2 tournament at 11-9 with seven wins in its last eight games. “Our team has been hot heading into the dance,” coach Nickie Orlando said. “We’re playing our best basketball of the season.” Freshman point guard Ava Orlando is averaging 20.4 points and 7 steals per game. Senior captain Ava Foley is averaging 13.4 points per game, and eighth-grader Elle Orlando is putting up 10.7 per game.

Advertisement

⋅ Mackenzie Carreiro became the eighth player in Durfee history to clear 1,000 points when she dropped 19 in a 58-34 win over Brockton on Friday. Watertown’s Taylor Lambo hit the 1,000-point mark in a 58-20 victory over Weston on Saturday.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.