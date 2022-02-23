Steelers and Roger Goodell made sure Brian Flores didn’t get the Kaepernick treatment

The Dolphins responding by calling Flores’s allegation “categorically false … and defamatory.” Flores’s attorneys returned serve by tweeting screenshots of the agreement that was put before Flores when he was fired.

Appearing on HBO’s “Real Sports,” Flores accused the Dolphins and owner Steve Ross of trying to buy his silence. Flores said he turned down several million dollars in severance pay to instead expose the Dolphins’ discrimination, plus an allegation that the team offered him a bonus to tank games.

Brian Flores and the Dolphins continued their bitter dispute Tuesday over his lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in the NFL’s hiring and firing practices.

Unfortunately, this obscured the more important news of the past week for Flores. On Saturday, seemingly out of nowhere, Flores was hired by the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

It’s a surprise, of course, because even Flores recognized that his lawsuit, filed on Feb. 1, might ruin his NFL coaching career. It wasn’t much of a shock that Flores, fired as Dolphins head coach despite a 19-14 record the last two years, didn’t land any of the other eight head coaching vacancies this offseason.

But Flores will not be a pariah or an outcast in the NFL. Flores won’t be blackballed the way Colin Kaepernick was for shining a light on racial inequities in America.

Anyone who listened to Roger Goodell’s press conference at the Super Bowl two weeks ago knew that he wouldn’t let Flores get the Kaepernick treatment. Goodell acknowledged that what Flores alleges is very real.

“I put the legal situation aside, and that will be handled by lawyers,” Goodell said. “It’s really more important to talk about what Coach Flores was talking about, with respect to what really is happening in the hiring process.

“To me it’s more important for us to listen to Coach. l understand what he and other coaches are going through. … I admire and respect Coach a lot, and so I hope we’ll get a lot of feedback not just from Coach Flores, but everyone in this league.”

Goodell not only wants to listen to Flores, but needs him back in the league to right the wrongs against Kaepernick.

The Steelers should be commended for stepping it up and making it happen. They added a terrific coach, and it was simply the right thing to do.

It all came together quickly. Flores told “Real Sports” that he called Steelers coach Mike Tomlin Thursday seeking advice. By Friday morning, the conversation turned to coaching. By Friday night, Flores had accepted the job.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that it was the Steelers who stepped up and hired Flores, either. They have always been a terrific league partner and one of Goodell’s closest allies. Former Steelers owner Dan Rooney led the league’s initial diversity efforts 20 years ago, and the NFL honored him by naming the Rooney Rule after him. And the Steelers have been a model of consistency, employing Tomlin, a Black head coach, for the last 15 seasons.

It’s possible that the NFL is doing this to weaken Flores’s lawsuit. But Goodell and the Steelers deserve more credit than that. They want to make sure that a good coach is employed, and that Flores’s overarching message about racial discrimination is heard.

A few other observations on Flores’s lawsuit:

▪ Flores may want to stop doing so many interviews, because his messaging is a little scattershot and his evidence, as of now, a little flimsy.

Flores made news this week on the I Am Athlete podcast, saying that he’s “not mad” at Bill Belichick. “He sent a text message to the wrong person,” said Flores. “I’m certainly guilty of that.”

Flores went on to explain that Belichick is a great listener.

“You’ve got to earn the right for him to listen, but if you have an idea, if you have a thought, if you have a person or there’s a matchup you think that we can win, a part in the game, he’ll listen,” Flores said. “He may add something to it. He may throw it out. But he listens. I think that’s one of his greatest strengths.”

That’s certainly a much different message than the one Flores sent two weeks ago when appearing on NPR’s The Limits podcast and talking about the Giants head coaching job that he didn’t get.

“I think there are back-channel conversations and back-channel meetings that are had that oftentimes influence decisions,” Flores said then. “Bill Belichick is a clear example of that. His résumé speaks to that.

“It was clear to me that decision was made with his influence. That’s part of the problem. That needs to change. There needs to be a fair and equal opportunity to interview and showcase your abilities to lead and earn one of those positions.”

Flores came hard at Belichick by including the text messages in his lawsuit and then with his comments on NPR. Perhaps he’s having second thoughts about it now.

▪ There was some clamoring locally for the Patriots to bring back Flores, but clearly that was never in the cards. Flores told Bryant Gumbel on “Real Sports” that he has not spoken to Belichick since filing the lawsuit, and that neither side has attempted to reach out.

Belichick clearly doesn’t appreciate being roped into this lawsuit, having his text messages made public, then being ripped by Flores on a podcast. And I don’t think Flores had much interest in returning to New England to coach in Belichick’s shadow, either.

▪ As for the evidence, Flores had better have more than what he has shown. Gumbel asked Flores and attorney Doug Wigdor about the allegation that Flores was offered a $100,000 bonus per loss in 2019.

“We have evidence. I can’t share it with you,” Wigdor said. “Definitely have corroborating evidence.”

Wigdor said they would share it with the NFL. But no one knows what this evidence is yet. It might be real, or might just be a bluff.

The other issue pertains to the non-disparagement agreement (NDA) that Flores and the Dolphins are fighting over.

There seems to be little question that it does serve as a sort of gag order for Flores to claim millions in termination pay. But these types of NDAs are common for fired coaches and executives across the NFL, as Wigdor acknowledged.

“If a coach is terminated with a couple years or a year left on their contract, they don’t get paid ... unless they sign a waiver, an NDA, confidentiality, and non-disparagement,” said Wigdor. “So they buy their silence.”

But that’s not the same as the non-disclosure agreements signed by former female employees of the Cowboys and Commanders. They signed NDAs to receive multimillion-dollar settlements in exchange for their silence over sexual harassment allegations.

Flores is absolutely correct that the NFL needs to improve its minority hiring practices, particularly with executives, head coaches, and offensive coordinators. But if he wants to win his lawsuit, he’s going to need to do a lot better than the evidence he has shown so far.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.