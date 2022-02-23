These Celtics are definitely an improved team, but they are not title contenders

Winners of 11 of 13 and nine of 10, the Celtics are better positioned as they prepare to restart their season Thursday on the road against the Brooklyn Nets than they were as a forever .500 act for the first 50 games of the season. The arrow is decidedly pointing up, but what’s not going up is Banner No. 18.

Brad Stevens passed his first NBA trade deadline as president of basketball operations with flying colors and players flying off the shelves like Black Friday merchandise. Stevens reconfigured the Celtics roster, dealing off seven players to upgrade the talent base around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with point guard Derrick White and another tour of duty for center Daniel Theis.

Advertisement

The typical parquet Pollyannaism that runs rampant in the organization and among its fans states that the Celtics have a chance to emerge from a crowded Eastern Conference field. Nope. The scaffolding remains in place.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The pertinent question is what are the Celtics shooting for right now? If it’s an NBA title with this team, that’s taking a shot as ill-advised as a Marcus Smart contested 3-pointer.

It would be a mistake for Stevens to think he has built a legitimate championship contender. The Celtics remain a work-in-progress, a piece or two away from true contention. Reeling off regular-season wins is one thing. Building a team that can withstand the rigors of the playoffs and prevail in seven-game series is quite another.

The Celtics aren’t there yet. They’re built to crawl out of the play-in bracket, not stand up to healthy versions of the Bucks, 76ers, Nets, Bulls, and Heat in the postseason.

Stevens needs to continue to be in asset-acquisition mode moving forward, trying to marshal the proper pieces to parlay into a perennial contender that can capitalize on the primes of Tatum and Brown. That’s why the Theis deal raises a bit of a red flag about Celtics’ delusions of grandeur.

Advertisement

Undoubtedly, Theis makes the Celtics a better team now, but dealing fellow German Dennis Schröder for him is the type of deal a team ensconced in contention makes for a finishing flourish, not one still trying to construct an NBA Finals framework.

Schröder should’ve been swapped for a younger, developmental piece with more upside — albeit more risk — than a steady, maxed-out role player. The point guard ideally would’ve brought back a Talen Horton-Tucker from the Lakers or a Donte DiVincenzo, who was dealt to the Kings by the Bucks. Those are players with the potential to blossom into assets that could be used down the line to add a third star.

It’s like the Garage Sale episode of “The Office” where Dwight Schrute starts out with a thumbtack and barters his way up to a telescope. That should be the goal for Stevens and the Celtics. They need to take a longer-term view.

This is right about where the Gospel of the Green gets recited to any hoops heretics. The starting five of Tatum, Brown, Smart, Al Horford, and Robert Williams sports the best net rating (6.9) of any five-man lineup in the NBA that has played more than 20 games together. They are an aggregate plus-159 for the season.

That lineup is 17-6 on the season, a .739 winning percentage. The only NBA team with a better winning percentage for the entire season is the Phoenix Suns at 48-10 (.828).

Advertisement

Get in a lather, rinse, and repeat.

The Celtics are good. I’m not denying that, but they’re not great again — yet.

The two most important wins this season for the Celtics have been Tatum and Brown committing to their basketball marriage and each other and the emergence of the 24-year-old Williams as a rim-running, rim-protecting, deft-passing force. The Time Lord has become must-see TV.

Those are bigger victories than anything the Celtics will accomplish on the court this season, including somehow making it to a fourth conference finals in six seasons.

Title contention in the NBA is the inverse of the label on an automotive side-view mirror heralding objects as closer than they appear: Teams often aren’t as close as they appear to lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Just ask the Atlanta Hawks, who made the NBA’s Final Four last season.

Still, Stevens has the Celtics well-positioned to pounce for upgrades this offseason. That’s the eye on the prize the Celtics should prioritize.

There is overlap in the skill sets of hard-nosed point guards White and Smart. That should allow the Celtics to capitalize and sell high on Smart, who is playing some of the best basketball of his career, without losing all the valuable qualities he imbues the team with.

The Green have Horford’s partially-guaranteed expiring contract at $26.5 million ($14.5 million fully guaranteed) for next season to play with as well.

Advertisement

Coach Ime Udoka needs to stop channeling the late, great K.C. Jones and riding his starters like a Kentucky Derby jockey coming down the home stretch. He must start employing his bench more to build the value of Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith. The Celtics are in the asset management and asset growth business.

They’re at least a season and a player away from actual contention. Short-sighted, win-now thinking and moves will hurt them in the long run.

The only way the Celtics are a legit title contender this season would be if Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns could sneak on to their roster the way he sneaked into a Celtics NBA 75th anniversary team photo at the All-Star Game. Towns hopped in a picture with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, and Tatum in Cleveland.

A perplexed Pierce joked, “He want to be a Celtic.”

We can only hope so.

It was a good look and, perhaps, a harbinger of things to come. Dusting off the old Minnesota big man blueprint for title contention would be a welcome move for the Celtics. KAT is the type of addition at center that screams legit title contender.

So, the Celtics are on the right path, and the rest of the season sets up as an enjoyable journey. But the road to Banner No. 18 remains a Mount Washington Auto Road climb in progress to the summit.

Advertisement

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.