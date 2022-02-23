Women’s Premier Hockey Federation bumping up salary cap by $10,000

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira will miss the rest of the season after he had surgery on his lower back. Khaira had the operation on Tuesday, and team physician Michael Terry said he is expected to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks. The last game of the regular season for Chicago (18-26-8) is scheduled for April 29 ... Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement the 20-year-old Russian winger is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season.The Maple Leafs selected Amirov with the 15th pick of the 2020 NHL draft.

The Premier Hockey Federation is increasing team salary caps for the rest of this season and next to go along with an expansion of the US-based women’s league. The PHF announced all six teams can spend an additional $10,000 beyond the existing $300,000 cap this season to add talent from other places. The change includes the ability to have 26 players on a roster and dress 18 skaters a game, up from the previous 25 and 17. The league previously announced an increase in the cap to $750,000 next season when two additional teams are added. The current six teams are located in Boston; Toronto; Newark, New Jersey; Danbury, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; and St. Paul, Minnesota. “These changes reflect the PHF’s long-standing commitment to providing opportunities for professional athletes and our goal of attracting world-class talent to our teams,” said Commissioner Tyler Tumminia , who is resigning after the season. “This is another positive step forward as we approach the peak of this historic season and look towards future growth of the PHF and professional women’s hockey across North America with dedicated resources like never before.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

BASKETBALL

The Portland Trail Blazers announced center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be re-evaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start of the year because of an abdominal issue that required surgery. Forward Nassir Little underwent season-ending surgery earlier this month to repair a left shoulder tear.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Weston McKennie to miss remaining men’s World Cup qualifiers

If the US men’s national soccer team is to qualify for the World Cup next month, it’s going to have to do so without standout midfielder Weston McKennie, who was diagnosed with a broken foot. McKennie was injured late in a UEFA Champions League round-of-16 match Tuesday between his Italian club, Juventus, and Spain’s Villarreal. In a statement , Juventus said he had suffered a compound fracture of the second and third metatarsal bones in his left foot. The initial recovery time, the club said, is about eight weeks - a timetable that rules McKennie out of the US team’s last three World Cup qualifiers. The Americans, who probably need at least three points to secure passage to Qatar late this year, will visit Mexico on March 24, host Panama on March 27 in Orlando, Fla., and play at Costa Rica on March 30... Austrian champion Salzburg canceled training after reporting 15 coronavirus cases among players and staff. Salzburg didn’t specify how many of the cases were players but said some players had “rather light symptoms” and that everyone involved is in isolation.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic advances at Dubai Championships

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won his second match — and first tiebreaker — of the year when he beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (2) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships. Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus ... Third-ranked Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair moments after losing a doubles match.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Josef Newgarden headlines 6 IndyCar drivers entering all-star series

At least six drivers with IndyCar roots will compete in the second season of Tony Stewart’s all-star racing league, including a surprising one-off appearance by a current Team Penske driver. Two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden was given permission by Penske to race in the Superstar All-Star Experience on July 9 at Nashville Fairgrounds, his home track. Don Hawk, hired last month as CEO ahead of the second season of SRX, told The Associated Press he has commitments from a half-dozen IndyCar drivers ... Julio Cruz, an original Seattle Mariners player from their inaugural season who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise, has died, the team announced . He was 67. Cruz died Tuesday at his home, according to a statement from his family. Cruz played for Seattle and the Chicago White Sox during his career. Cruz, a switch-hitting second baseman, played 10 seasons total in the majors. He played parts of seven seasons with the Mariners, beginning with their inaugural season in 1977... British cyclist Jason Kenny, the country’s most decorated Olympian, has retired from racing and taken up a role as sprint coach for Britain’s team. Kenny won seven gold medals — and nine medals in total — across four Olympic Games. No cyclist has won more.

Advertisement







