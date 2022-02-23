How China under Xi Jinping is turning away from the world

Education officials are imposing restrictions on English education and requiring that scholars ask permission to attend even virtual international conferences. Regulators have punished Chinese companies for raising money overseas. Xi has exhorted artists to embrace “cultural confidence” by promoting traditional Chinese literature and art, and has warned against imitating Hollywood.

The country’s most dominant leader in decades, Xi Jinping, seems intent on redefining China’s relationship with the world, recasting the meeting of minds and cultures as a zero-sum clash.

The miracle of modern China was built on global connections, a belief that sending young people, companies, and future leaders to soak up the outside world was the route from impoverishment to power. Now, emboldened by its transformation, the country is shunning the influences and ideas that nourished its rise.

And the government, citing the coronavirus pandemic, is no longer freely issuing most passports, the physical symbol of an interconnected world. Borders are almost entirely shut.

There is little chance of returning to the isolationism of former Communist chairman Mao Zedong’s era, when the nation was sealed off from the world financially as well as culturally. The pandemic has made clear how much the global economy relies upon China and how much China has benefited. Xi said he has no intention of decoupling from other economies.

“Countries around the world should uphold true multilateralism,” he told the World Economic Forum last month. “We should remove barriers, not erect walls.”

But if the government values the economic benefits of globalization, the same does not seem true of less tangible ones: artistic, intellectual, interpersonal. Those ties — which made China not just a fixture of the world economy, but also a member of the global community — are being scrutinized, restricted, or rejected.

Anything seen as — or, increasingly, tarred as — foreign is vulnerable to attack by vitriolic online nationalists. Celebrities promoting vegetarianism have been accused of peddling Western lifestyles.

Even this month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, by definition one of the most globally minded events in the world, was conducted on China’s terms: without foreign spectators and in defiance of diplomatic boycotts by countries including the United States.

It was sports that once smoothed the way for diplomatic entreaties.

After the Communists took power in 1949, the first Americans to officially enter China, decades later, were nine table tennis players. The countries’ teams met in 1971 at the World Table Tennis Championship in Japan, and the Chinese government invited the Americans for a weeklong visit in which they toured the Great Wall, watched a dance troupe, and played matches. A year after the “Ping-Pong diplomacy,” President Nixon made his historic visit to China, the opening salvo for the two countries to reestablish diplomatic ties.

In the decades that followed, China’s deepening global connections signaled its expanding ambitions.

More than 6.5 million Chinese studied abroad between 1978 and 2019, with the number rising each year. Chinese tech companies listed on Wall Street, their innovations copied by Silicon Valley. Schoolteachers used songs by Western boy bands to teach English, seen as vital for economic opportunities.

The outside world was hungry to know more about China, too. Between 2002 and 2018, the number of international students in China grew nearly sixfold. The 2008 Beijing Olympics helped the country pitch itself as a global tourist destination.

Wariness lingered. Deng Xiaoping, the leader who spearheaded the economic opening, memorably warned that an open window brings both fresh air and flies. But in those heady early days, many believed that China was hurtling irreversibly toward openness.

Xi proved them wrong. Since he took over in 2012, the Chinese Communist Party has restricted foreign nongovernmental organizations, accusing some of conspiring against the country. It has banned overseas textbooks, emphasizing that only it can guide China to greatness. Increasing hostility from the United States also prodded Chinese leaders into a more defensive posture.

The coronavirus crystallized those tendencies. Bent on stamping out infections, China canceled virtually all international flights. State media fixated on the West’s death toll.

To limit imported cases, officials said they would not issue or renew passports, except for emergencies, work, or study abroad. The number of passports issued in the first half of 2021 was 2 percent of the same period in 2019.

Sarah Duan, 16, applied for a passport in December after being admitted to a private high school in Seattle. Immigration officials in her home of Shanxi province told her that minors were not allowed to leave the country, she said.

Duan called the national immigration administration, which said no such policy existed.

Still, local officers rebuffed her, arguing that the pandemic overseas was too dangerous or pointing to China’s fraught relationship with the United States.

“I wanted to say, ‘What do US-China tensions have to do with me?’” said Duan, who finally secured a passport last month. Shanxi immigration officials did not return a faxed request for comment.

Despite his rhetorical commitments, Xi is narrowing the scope of economic engagement, calling for reduced reliance on exports and keeping Chinese companies closer to home. After Didi Chuxing went public in New York last year without regulators’ blessing, the Chinese government announced an investigation into the ride-hailing company. Within months, Didi delisted.

And though China wants foreign money, it is driving away the people who accompany it. The number of foreigners living in Beijing and Shanghai has dropped by nearly one-third in the past decade, according to European business groups.

Even after China opens its borders, some fear the deteriorating climate will keep foreigners from coming.

Before the pandemic, Sarah Keenlyside, who has lived in Beijing for 16 years, organized tours for Western executives visiting on business. First-timers sometimes came nervously, with concerns and misconceptions about government surveillance. But they left impressed by the high-speed trains and safe cities. Some returned for family vacations.

“It’s sort of a vicious cycle,” Keenlyside said. “If people don’t come, then they don’t get to see it for themselves.”

Stereotypes are likely to harden in the other direction as China imposes new curbs on outside influences.

Last summer, education officials barred online tutoring firms from hiring teachers based overseas, cutting off a popular source of English lessons and cultural exchange. In December, regulators ordered television credits to specify whether any actors or crew had foreign citizenship.

Those decisions were couched as part of broader moves to ease students’ workloads or tame China’s unruly celebrity culture. But officials at times have been more explicit about the insidious effects of foreign ideas. Xi has denounced blind worship of Western cultural products and demanded confidence in traditional culture, which he calls a “major issue related to the rise and fall of national fortunes.”