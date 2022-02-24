An Aretha Franklin tribute reconnects Valerie Simpson with a legend who was also a friend

Simpson is a singing and songwriting luminary in her own right. With her late husband, Nickolas Ashford, she co-wrote a long list of all-timers, from “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to “I’m Every Woman.”

In early February, Valerie Simpson participated in the first show of Sneed’s extensive, six-week multimedia tour, “A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul.” The tour arrives in Boston on Friday for a stop at the Berklee Performance Center.

No single vocalist can hope to fill the high heels of the late Aretha Franklin. So Damien Sneed, who served as one of Aretha’s final musical directors, is bringing along several.

Still, on the day after the tour kickoff, she couldn’t help but gush about the “A-class” women Sneed had assembled to sing Aretha.

“I was like, ‘What did I get myself into?’ ” she recalls with a laugh. “Those girls can chirp forevermore.”

She first met Sneed when he auditioned for the musical director’s role for Ashford & Simpson’s stage act, not long before the death of her husband in 2011.

“It’s hard to step in and do that,” Simpson says, “but he was so, so right.”

Valerie Simpson

When Sneed asked her to join the tribute tour, she agreed immediately. For her, Aretha was not just an inspiration, a legend who remade several of Ashford and Simpson’s songs to her own liking: She was also a friend, inasmuch as the fiercely private Ms. Franklin cracked open the door to her inner circle to a select few.

Somewhere around 1967, when Aretha was assuming her throne as the Queen of Soul and Simpson and her husband had just joined Motown as staff writers, they invited her to their home in Manhattan.

“She came with her kids and her brother,” Simpson remembers. “She was very quiet through the whole dinner. But she did come, she ate, we all had a good time.” They were more like mutual admirers than fast friends, Simpson says. “I wish I could have done that, but I think we were too much in awe of her.”

Years later, Aretha asked Ashford and Simpson to perform at her 65th birthday party. By then, she’d recorded several songs by the husband-and-wife team. From the first, “Cry Like a Baby,” which she recorded back in 1966 (“I don’t think anybody knows that one,” Simpson says), Aretha hand-picked others including “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing” and “You’re All I Need to Get By.”

“She would always cover our songs in her own way, always take them to a bigger place we hadn’t thought of yet,” Simpson says.

On her final album, “Aretha Franklin Sings the Great Diva Classics,” released in 2014, she mashed up “I’m Every Woman” with her own anthem of female indomitability, “Respect.” She also paired Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” with Ashford and Simpson’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

They bonded in part because of their mutual upbringing in the church.

“That was our foundation,” Simpson says. “Throughout our career as writers, that was always the undercurrent. I had studied classical music, too, but the gospel undercurrent was still always there.”

That’s part of the connection to Sneed, too. In addition to Aretha, he worked with the great operatic soprano Jessye Norman, who grew up in the Baptist tradition in Sneed’s hometown of Augusta, Ga. And he has served as musical director for the Grammy Award-winning Clark Sisters, the biggest-selling female gospel group of all time. (The youngest member of the group, Karen Clark Sheard, takes top billing on the Aretha tour on the dates for which Simpson isn’t scheduled to appear.)

In just a couple of decades Sneed has amassed a remarkable resume. He has collaborated with Wynton Marsalis, composed a chamber opera based on the life of Marian Anderson, and mounted a 40-date tour in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His opera “The Tongue & the Lash,” which premiered last year with a libretto by Karen Chilton, imagines the ongoing conversation of James Baldwin and William F. Buckley Jr. after their historic televised debate in 1965.

He first met Aretha when she summoned him to extend the possibility of giving her lessons in classical piano. Suitably impressed after an audition, she called him and said, “Mr. Sneed, you’re coming with me.”

“It was mind-boggling,” he recalls. “It was like all my work had paid off.”

He witnessed Aretha’s final performance onstage, in 2017, at a gala celebrating the 25th anniversary of Elton John’s AIDS Foundation.

“I was mesmerized by what she was playing, alone onstage,” he says.

When she died, Sneed organized the musical program for the daylong memorial service in Detroit. Now, almost four years later, the time is right for him to bring Aretha’s music on the road. In addition to Simpson, the vocalists on Friday will include Chenee Campbell (who has sung with Yolanda Adams), Markita Knight (Andrae Crouch, CeCe Winans), Alicia Peters-Jordan (Kirk Franklin), and Anitra Racquel McKinney (who often sings for B.B. King’s Blues Club).

Thus far on tour, the response has been “absolutely over the top,” he reports. “Way above what I expected.”

“Her legacy has to be protected and continue to grow,” says Simpson. “Because the world needs it.”

A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN: THE QUEEN OF SOUL

At Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Ave., Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets $29-$80. www.celebrityseries.org

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.