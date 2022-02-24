Author readings around Boston Feb. 27-March 5

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Mariko Tamaki (”Cold”) is in conversation with Michael V. Smith at 2 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Zachary Lamothe (”A History Lover’s Guide to the South Shore” and “Classic Restaurants of Boston”) reads at 2 p.m. at Norwell Public Library.
MONDAY
Carles Lalueza-Fox (”Inequality: A Genetic History”) is in conversation with David Reich at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Linda Hirshman (”The Color of Abolition: How a Printer, a Prophet, and a Contessa Moved a Nation”) is in conversation with L’Merchie Frazier at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Neal Thompson (”The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty”) reads in person and virtually at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . Kathleen Teahan (“For the People, Against the Tide: A Democratic Woman’s Ten Years in the Massachusetts Legislature”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Bellingham Public Library . . . Marie Lily Cerat, Patrick Sylvain, and Jalene Tamerat (”Education Across Borders: Immigration, Race, and Identity in the Classroom”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kari Percival (”How to Say Hello to a Worm: A First Guide to Outside”) is in conversation with Jannie Ho at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Jerald Walker (”How to Make a Slave and Other Essays”) reads at 7 p.m. at The State Library of Massachusetts.
TUESDAY
Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan, Hillary Jordan, Julia Glass, Souvankham Thammavongsa, and Robert Olen Butler (”Anonymous Sex”) read at 5 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Neal Thompson (“The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty”) is in conversation with Kate Clifford Larson in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Erica Ferencik (”Girl in Ice”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Neema Avashia (”Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place”) is in conversation with E.B. Bartels in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Maia Weinstock (”Carbon Queen: The Remarkable Life of Nanoscience Pioneer Mildred Dresselhaus”) is in conversation with Anna Frebel at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Lincoln Peirce (”Max and the Midknights: The Tower of Time”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Molly Peacock (”Flower Diary: In Which Mary Hiester Reid Paints, Travels, Marries & Opens a Door”) reads at 7 p.m. at Eldredge Public Library.
WEDNESDAY
Neal Thompson (“The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty”) is in conversation with Christine Kinealy at 6 p.m. at The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum . . . Michael Kazin (”What It Took to Win: A History of the Democratic Party”) is in conversation with Lizabeth Cohen at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Janice P. Nimura (”The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine”) reads at 7 p.m. at Ashland Public Library . . . Michelle Bowdler (”Is Rape A Crime?: A Memoir, An Investigation, and A Manifesto”) is in conversation with Jacquelin Apsler at 7 p.m. at Goodnow Library.
THURSDAY
Elie Mystal (”Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Annie Brewster and Rachel Zimmerman (”The Healing Power of Storytelling: Using Personal Narrative to Navigate Illness, Trauma, and Loss”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Elise Lemire (”Battle Green Vietnam: The 1971 March on Concord, Lexington, and Boston”), Judy Polumbaum (”All Available Light: The Life and Legacy of Photographer Ted Polumbaum”), and Katie Ives (”Imaginary Peaks: The Riesenstein Hoax and Other Mountain Dreams”) read at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Public Library.
FRIDAY
Megan Kate Nelson (”Saving Yellowstone: Exploration and Preservation in Reconstruction America”) is in conversation with Virginia Scharff at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Quintin Collins (”Claim Tickets for Stolen People”) and Tracy Fuad (”About: Blank: Poems”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Austin Rogers (”The Ultimate Book of Pub Trivia by the Smartest Guy in the Bar: Over 300 Rounds and More Than 3,000 Questions”) hosts a trivia night in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
SATURDAY
Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah (”The Sex Lives of African Women: Self-Discovery, Freedom, and Healing”) reads at 2 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.