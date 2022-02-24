Author readings around Boston Feb. 27-March 5

MONDAY

Carles Lalueza-Fox (”Inequality: A Genetic History”) is in conversation with David Reich at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Linda Hirshman (”The Color of Abolition: How a Printer, a Prophet, and a Contessa Moved a Nation”) is in conversation with L’Merchie Frazier at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Neal Thompson (”The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of an American Dynasty”) reads in person and virtually at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . Kathleen Teahan (“For the People, Against the Tide: A Democratic Woman’s Ten Years in the Massachusetts Legislature”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Bellingham Public Library . . . Marie Lily Cerat, Patrick Sylvain, and Jalene Tamerat (”Education Across Borders: Immigration, Race, and Identity in the Classroom”) read at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kari Percival (”How to Say Hello to a Worm: A First Guide to Outside”) is in conversation with Jannie Ho at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Jerald Walker (”How to Make a Slave and Other Essays”) reads at 7 p.m. at The State Library of Massachusetts.

