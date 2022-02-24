Banksy would probably hate ‘The Art of Banksy’ — but that doesn’t mean you have to

“You’re like, all right, well, do we buy these mugs and magnets? No. I think the whole show said, don’t do that [expletive],” said visitor Sarah Gwizdowski just before leaving the Harvard Square exhibit on a Friday night. “Like, we’re part of the experiment right now.”

“We can’t do anything to change the world until capitalism crumbles,” one $30 tote bag declares, gleaning a 2005 quote from the artist. “In the meantime we should all go shopping to console ourselves.”

Upon descending the escalator to leave “ The Art of Banksy ,” a temporary exhibition featuring about 100 works by the anonymous, antiestablishment street artist, you are greeted, unnervingly, by a gift shop.

Before the experiment, however, there is the exhibit, which opened Feb. 17. It bills itself as “the largest Banksy exhibit ever assembled,” with $35 million worth of the mysterious British graffiti artist’s work in tow — all on loan from private collectors, not taken from public displays. The show is unauthorized by Banksy, a point that his clearinghouse website, Pest Control, makes abundantly clear: “Banksy has NOTHING to do with any of the current or recent exhibitions and they are nothing like a genuine Banksy show,” it says. “They might be crap so please don’t come to us for a refund.”

The exhibit tracks Banksy’s work through his early days spray-painting in Bristol in the ‘90s, to his time with the Pictures on Walls collective, to his iconic pieces, like “Girl with Balloon” and “Love is in the Air.” There is also no shortage of his iconoclast works, like “Napalm (Can’t Beat That Feeling),” a twist on a famous Vietnam War photograph, and “Devolved Parliament,” an oil painting that replaces British politicians with chimpanzees. His album art, pencil sketches, and custom clothing are also on display, as are videos of his longtime collaborator, Ben Eine, discussing their work together.

Banksy's vinyl album cover art is displayed at the "The Art of Banksy" exhibit in Harvard Square.

The irony on display, too, is hard to miss. There is a dissonance that comes with the realization that the people viewing his trove of anti-capitalist artwork had to first fork over upward of $30 for a ticket. Or with watching people photograph his pieces that lambaste groupthink, only to use the photos as social media fodder.

Furthermore, what does it mean that the work of the world’s most famous street artist is housed in a gallery setting? Especially considering the fact that — as a quote on one exhibit wall pronounces — Banksy once termed the art world “a rest home for the overprivileged, the pretentious, and the weak.” The maverick artist has always been partial to zanier presentations of his work, like when he famously orchestrated the self-destruction of a canvas of “Girl with Balloon,” leaving it shredded moments after auction. At “The Art of Banksy,” the two “Girl with Balloon” prints are hung behind a thin cord to keep visitors from getting too close.

According to Corey Ross, president and CEO of Starvox Exhibits, the presenter of the North American run of “The Art of Banksy,” this tension is by design. “There’s a level of irony behind the irony,” he said in an interview with the Globe. “He’s a dichotomy in himself.” After all, Ross said, even though Banksy’s work traffics in anti-capitalist satire, Banksy was the one who originally sold all the pieces on display to collectors (though, in many cases, he donates the profits). In a way, ending a visit in the gift shop makes the preceding material stick its landing especially well.

“He’s had to play the systems to even get the artwork to be as publicly renowned as it is,” Ross said. ‘I’m not sure that that in any way potentially discounts the value of what he has to say and what he’s contributed to political art.”

Visitors sure don’t seem to think so, anyway. Tighe Smalley, there last week with his wife, said he was drawn to Banksy’s countercultural stances. “There’s so much social commentary to it that I feel like a serious artist wouldn’t investigate,” he said. “I’m taking pictures of his quotes to put on my Instagram.”

Likewise, Carl McCarthy, a Banksy aficionado, gave no indication that the setting dampened the impact of the work. “He’s not afraid to tell you how it is,” said McCarthy, observing the original cover art Banksy designed for an album by the band Blur. “He puts it right there, out in the open.”

Carl McCarthy looks at Banksy's original vinyl album cover art for the British rock band Blur.

Dominique Litif-Nelson, a recent alumna of Massachusetts College of Art and Design who works as a hostess at the exhibit, was more conflicted. “It’s almost like he doesn’t want this to happen, but at the same time he does,” she said. Banksy’s anonymity, she added, makes it so his art “becomes a mirror in itself. You’re looking at yourself through his work.”

The gallery environment offers a different perspective to some visitors, like Mattie Koeneman, who began to like the artist after she lived in Surrey as a kid. “It’s really great seeing all of his work in one place,” said Koeneman, who came to the exhibit with her father.

Others, like Kerlyne Jean, expected the exhibit to be more of a spectacle, like the two immersive Van Gogh exhibits or “Frida: Immersive Dream” (also produced by Starvox), but said she didn’t mind the classic setup. “He deserves a gallery,” she said. She was particularly drawn to “Girl with Balloon,” likely the artist’s best known work — and her longtime phone screensaver. “I call it my Mona Lisa,” Jean said.

Whatever the exhibit is doing, it seems to be working: The opening weekend sold out, according to the Art of Banksy Instagram, and the show was extended six weeks, through May 15, “due to our exhibit’s popularity,” another Instagram post said. In April, the traveling show heads to Denver. “A lot of these pieces would otherwise be in someone’s private home or in a warehouse,” said Ross. “So it’s great that the public actually gets to experience them.”

There was one common disappointment about the exhibit among the visitors I talked to: “I was hoping to actually see him here tonight,” said Smalley. Unlikely, of course. The first Banksy quote plastered on the wall when you walk into the exhibit is “nobody ever listened to me until they didn’t know who I was” — yet another telling irony.

But perhaps one day the elusive figure will show himself, in Boston or elsewhere. In the meantime, we can all go see “The Art of Banksy” to console ourselves.

Pete Rooney takes a picture of his girlfriend, Kristina Degallo, as she shows off her matching shoes with a Banksy print while attending "The Art of Banksy" exhibit in Harvard Square.

