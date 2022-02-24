Billy Strings will be the first artist to play at Roadrunner

The Grammy Award-winning guitarist and singer will bring his improvisational take on bluegrass to the 50,000-square-foot venue that’s dubbed itself New England’s “largest indoor general admission venue,” with a capacity of up to 3,500 concertgoers. Development of the venue was announced in 2019 .

Billy Strings will be the first artist to take the stage at the Allston venue on March 15. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Boston’s newest music venue, Roadrunner, has announced an opening date — and an opening act.

Strings’s musical influences stretch well beyond bluegrass with elements of heavy metal, jam bands, psychedelic music, and classic rock. He will perform music from his latest album “Renewal,” plus music from past projects like his Grammy Award-winning album “Home.” Strings played a sold-out show at the Boch Center Wang Theatre last fall.

The Allston venue is located at 89 Guest St. at Boston Landing. Upcoming shows announced so far include Khruangbin on March 17-18; Dropkick Murphys on March 20; Mitski on March 21-22; Bleachers on March 24-25; Chelsea Cutler on March 26-27; JoJo on March 29; and Black Tiger Sex Machine on March 31.

Here’s a look at other shows on the schedule:

The Brian Jonestown Massacre on April 1

Mika on April 2

LCD Soundsystem on April 3-6

Bright Eyes on April 7

Lane 8 on April 8

Converge Bloodmoon on April 9

Big Thief on April 13

Watchhouse on April 17

Cousin Stizz on April 22

The Story So Far on April 23

Lucius on April 29

Disclosure on May 6

Trey Anastasio Band on May 7-8

Interpol on May 11

Koe Wetzel on May 12

“Lovett or Leave It” on May 20

Sofi Tucker on May 26

Aurora on June 1

Bastille on June 8

Lake Street Dive on June 11-12

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls on June 17

Waxahatchee on June 21

Wallows on June 22

Beach House on July 22

Leon Bridges on Aug. 16

The Decemberists, Aug. 21

Idles on Sept. 17









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.