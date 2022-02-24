Clairo’s at home with a bigger sound

Clairo’s 2021 album, “Sling,” represented an expansion of sound for the singer-songwriter Claire Cottrill, who broke through online with the spare, acerbic 2017 track “Pretty Girl” and who placed herself amid the bedroom-pop firmament with her catchily introspective 2019 debut, “Immunity.” Its follow-up, which came out in July, bolstered Cottrill’s songwriting with strings and woodwinds on tracks that would often surprise with their shifting, or sustaining, of mood. The result was an album that felt timeless yet well-suited to its moment’s general mood, pairing arrangements that recalled classic folk-pop with meticulous descriptions of modern-day anxieties and the occasional disquieting sonic detail.

“We added some new members, so now we’re a seven-piece,” says Cottrill, 23, via phone shortly after her current tour’s kickoff this month. “Luckily everybody that joined us on The Sling Tour is someone who can play multiple instruments, or sing, and so it’s been really fun arranging, actually, because they’re all so multifaceted.”

New member Hailey Niswanger, a 2011 Berklee College of Music grad, can switch off between saxophone and flute, while also contributing background vocals; recent addition Danae Greenfield, another Berklee alum, handles keyboards as well as viola.

“Having a bigger band for this tour was a nice move,” says Cottrill. “The feeling of having more people onstage brings a real warmth to the show that I hadn’t experienced before in my own performances.”

Sunday and Monday’s shows at House of Blues are part of Cottrill’s first tour since the one that accompanied “Immunity.” “It feels really strange,” she says of the long layoff between shows. “We haven’t been out in a couple of years. Getting ready for the show last night, it felt like we were doing it for the first time again, with all the same nerves.”

In addition to building her live sound, Cottrill is using this new beginning to help cultivate a healthier concept of the live-music experience among her bandmates and crew, as well as to her audience, by partnering with the organizations SafeTour and Calling All Crows.

SafeTour, which launched in 2019, offers a course for bands and road crews that focuses on how to make the sometimes-grueling touring life a healthier environment. “It’s basically a reminder of how to treat each other on the road, and how to keep a harassment-free, safe environment on the road within your own touring group,” says Cottrill.

Clairo, who grew up in Carlisle, is honored as Pop Artist of the Year at the 2018 Boston Music Awards. Redefined

Calling All Crows, founded in 2008 by musician Chadwick Stokes and his partner Sybil Gallagher, works on fostering a healthy environment in the crowd. Signs posted in the venue will allow people to report instances of sexual assault or harassment, and a Calling All Crows representative trained in trauma-informed support will be in the audience on the lookout for people who might be feeling unsafe.

“It’s nicer to be able to talk to someone who specializes in that field,” says Cottrill. “I wanted to offer something that was a safer place for someone to go to and talk freely about things that [might have] happened to them during the show, and how we can move forward and find the right solution. It’s something I want to have all the time on tours, because it’s something I really care about.”

Returning to New England will also conjure personal memories for Cottrill, who was raised in Carlisle. “I haven’t been back in a really long time, but there are so many places that I really love,” she says. “I spent the most time at Ferns Country Store, which is where a lot of kids went after school. Kimball’s Ice Cream and the Gleason Public Library were also really special places.”

Her 2022 slate of New England shows is shaping up to be a trip down memory lane. Cottrill’s first concert with a friend was at House of Blues. This July, she’s scheduled to play the Newport Folk Festival for the first time, although it won’t be her first appearance on its stages.

“My dad is friends with one of the members of the Decemberists, who were playing,” she recalls. “The bass player, Chris Funk, had asked me to watch his kid for part of the day, so I ran around with his daughter around the festival for a bit. Then [The Decemberists] invited us onstage to dance and play tambourine on one of their songs. It was really fun — and I also think that was probably my first time on a stage ever.”

CLAIRO: THE SLING TOUR

With Arlo Parks. At House of Blues, Feb. 27-28 at 7 p.m. (doors). Tickets from $48.50. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston