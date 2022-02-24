The ends of the earth, the end of democracy, a never-ending coverup

Ilya Povolotsky’s “Froth” (2019) visits a similar outpost in the far north, a hardscrabble community on the coast of the Barents Sea near the Arctic Circle. As in “Ostrov,” the inhabitants only see representatives of the government when they come by in patrol boats to halt the unlawful local industries, which include smuggling and poaching crabs. That’s how happy-go-lucky Dima makes a living for himself and his adorable young daughter. It’s a risky business — a report on the radio news tells of some unlucky crabbers who were shot to death by the authorities. The danger is real, and the film switches into thriller mode when a cutter chases Dima in his tiny dinghy laden with contraband.

The otherworldly beauty of derelict Russian industrial sites and once-thriving settlements has inspired striking, apocalyptic-like documentaries. One of last year’s best nonfiction films, Svetlana Rodina and Laurent Stoop’s “Ostrov — Lost Island” (2021), profiled some of the inhabitants of the once-thriving Caspian Sea island on the southern edge of the country. It had been abandoned to its own devices after the fall of the Soviet Union, and the residents cling to existence, some still hoping that Vladimir Putin will save them.

Grizzled Bardak chooses to live in the area despite the hardships. Stationed there years before as a Marine, he remained after the garrison was demobilized. Alone, he prowls about the huge, abandoned apartment blocks meant for a population surge that never came, puttering about the gutted hulks to salvage scrap metal and the like. Even in a land of outsiders he’s considered a recluse. He’s a tiny speck seen in long shots of the magnificent desolation; such images possess the melancholy sublimity of a Caspar David Friedrich painting.

Some residents pursue more legitimate and traditional occupations. Like Alexander, an old-timer who runs a battered ferry with his teenage daughter, Masha. But Masha has no plans to take up the family business and expects to go to a university. Another salvager has a team of divers who are trying to raise a barnacled, sunken hulk. And then there is the mystery woman who dutifully checks various meteorological instruments and keeps records while listening to radio broadcasts of Putin’s latest pronouncements.

But as far removed from the rest of the world as the location is, it draws tourists who are probably attracted to the desolation. In one sequence the intimidating-looking Dima overcomes the trepidation of a pair of stranded German motorcyclists and fills their empty gas tanks. As they communicate with gestures and fragments of English he mutters under his breath, “If you don’t understand Russian, what are you doing here?”

“Froth” can be streamed on True Story. Go to www.truestory.film/froth. For “Ostrov – Lost Island,” go to www.taskovskifilms.com/film/ostrov-lost-island.

Stolen election

Those who toss around conspiracy theories about stolen elections should take a look at Camilla Nielsson’s “President” (2021). For 37 years until ousted in a military coup in 2017, Robert Mugabe, a corrupt and ruthless dictator, ruled Zimbabwe. The junta that replaced him promised free and honest elections. One of the candidates for president was Mugabe crony Emmerson Mnangagwa. His main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, was a fearless 40-year-old lawyer who stirred crowds with his demands for freedom and reforms.

Zimbabwean presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, as seen in the documentary film "President." Henrik Bohn Ipsen

Like a Zimbabwean version of D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus’s “The War Room” (1993), or Sam Soko’s more recent “Softie” (2020) about the perilous run for office by an activist candidate in Kenya, Nielsson closely follows Chamisa’s quixotic but increasingly credible campaign. As Chamisa’s crowds grow larger and more enthusiastic, Mnangagwa’s efforts to sabotage his chances become more overt — and deadly. A political thriller in which the peril is all too real, Nielsson’s film serves as a warning of what the death of democracy might look like.

Advertisement

“President” is available from Kino Lorber on DVD ($11.97) and can be streamed at Kino Now and on demand. Go to www.kinolorber.com/product/president-dvd or kinonow.com/film/president. It is also available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Stolen childhood

As dramatized in such feature films as Peter Mullan’s “The Magdalene Sisters” (2002) and Stephen Frears’s “Philomena” (2013), from 1922 to 1998 thousands of pregnant, unmarried teenagers in Ireland were sent to workhouses run by nuns. When they gave birth, the babies were taken away, and most of the mothers never saw them again.

Tanya Stephan’s true-crime docuseries “The Missing Children” investigates the fate of those stolen babies. In the town of Tuam, County Galway, the remains of children were found in a septic tank on the grounds of a shut-down home for unwed mothers run by the Bons Secours nuns. The institution’s meticulously kept records accounted for the deaths of 796 of the infants born there. But there were no records of them being buried. The ledgers ascribed the causes of death to outbreaks of measles, malnutrition, and other maladies that indicated that the children were kept in Dickensian conditions of abuse and neglect. But where were the bodies? Could they have all been dumped in a sewage pit?

Advertisement

An image from the film "The Missing Children."

As horrific as that scenario might be, Stephan uncovers evidence of a more sinister and cynical explanation for the missing children. After seizing the babies from their mothers (who had to work for nothing for a year to pay for their care), the nuns, with the collusion of local and national authorities and other organizations, trafficked them to adoptive parents in Britain and the United States. As one interviewee puts it, there was a demand for babies, and the nuns provided the supply. Meanwhile, an inquest by the Irish government dragged on for years, stonewalled its findings, and didn’t even allow a full forensic investigation of the Tuam sewage pit.

Interviewing journalists, archivists, and survivors of the orphanage who, now in their 60s, are trying to learn the truth about their origins, Stephan’s film uncovers a crime against humanity, the extent of which remains buried by official coverups and institutional intransigence.

The three-part docuseries “The Missing Children” will be available for streaming on Topic beginning March 3. Go to www.topic.com.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.