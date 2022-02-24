Erica Ferencik’s ‘Girl in Ice’ sets up a centuries-old mystery in a frozen landscape

“I’ve never been able to get that out of my head,” said Ferencik. “That just stuck with me forever.”

“From my teens, when I became obsessed with the story of Frankenstein and his monster, I sought out and watched one version after the other on film,” said Erica Ferencik. “There are nearly 50 iterations of it, across languages and formats. But what stands out to this day is the snowy, arctic imagery of an early film — decades later I’m not even sure which one! — with Frankenstein’s monster lurching into a sea of white.”

The image was one of the inspirations for her latest novel, “Girl in Ice” (Gallery/Scout Press), which tells of a group of researchers in Greenland and the child they were able to unfreeze and bring back to life — even though she was born centuries before. “I just had this image of a foot in a glacier, this girl,” Ferencik said, “and she’s running; I don’t know what she’s running from. This book has been brewing in me for decades, in some deep part of my brain.”

The book also draws on its author’s fascination with nature, science, and language (the main character, a linguist, is tasked with understanding the girl’s language, unintelligible to the other scientists there), as well as her love for “writing on the edge of what’s real and what’s not.” Ferencik added, “that’s not to fool the reader, but to reawaken their sense of wonder and mystery.”

Ferencik, who lives in Framingham, traveled to Greenland to research the novel’s setting. “If I can go there, I will go there. So why not get the juice, right?” she said, adding that the trip satisfied another lifelong fascination — this one with frozen landscapes. “I’ve always loved winter. I think the shapes that frozen water can take on are such beauty!” she said. “I think it’s the most beautiful of our seasons.”

For Ferencik, whose previous novels have also blended human drama with magical settings, the story is the main thing, and it’s her gift to readers: “I think writing a novel is an act of love.”

Erica Ferencik will read in person at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brookline Booksmith.