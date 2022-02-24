Final seven episodes of ‘Ozark’ arrive on April 29

This item contains spoilers from the first seven episodes of the fourth season.
When is “Ozark” returning for the final seven episodes of the final, fourth season? I’ve heard that question a lot since the first group of seven episodes were released on Jan. 21.
Now there’s an answer. Netflix has announced that the show’s last seven episodes will be available on April 29.
Alas, a couple of critical characters are now dead, most importantly Lisa Emery’s Darlene. Emery has been endlessly entertaining in the role, and I will miss her. She could be amusing, creepy, campy, and scary in the same scene. With Wyatt also dead, Ruth is going to go bonkers — which is good news for Julia Garner fans.
Generally speaking, I find the female characters more compelling than the men on “Ozark” — Emery and Garner, yes, but also Laura Linney and, in season three, Janet McTeer. Linney makes Wendy’s ascension into both something to root for and an ugly display of cold-blooded cruelty. Even young Charlotte Bryde, played by Sofia Hublitz, has become more intriguing over the season, as she has begun to join in her parents’ criminality.
