Local bestsellers

2. House of Sky and Breath Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

4. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

5. Violeta Isabel Allende Ballantine

6. Moon Witch, Spider King Marlon James Riverhead

7. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

8. Recitatif: A Story Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (intro.) Knopf

9. Pure Colour Sheila Heti FSG

10. Mercy Street: A Novel Jennifer Haigh Ecco

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

Advertisement

2. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

3. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

6. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

7. From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life Arthur C. Brooks Portfolio

8. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur S&S

9. The Nineties: A Book Chuck Klosterman Penguin Press

10. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

5. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

Advertisement

6. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

7. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

8. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

9. The Love Hypothesis Ali Hazelwood Berkley

10. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

3. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

4. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake Tiya Miles Random House

5. Maus I & II Paperback Box Set Art Spiegelman Pantheon

6. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

8. The Year of Magical Thinking Joan Didion Vintage

9. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

10. Let Me Tell You What I Mean Joan Didion Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 20. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.