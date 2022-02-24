Teachable moments in ‘Mr. Bachmann and His Class’

In real schools things are as not as idyllic. Many documentaries on the teaching vocation find that politics and bureaucracies stifle the process, especially for students subjected to social ills such as racism and poverty. Frederick Wiseman’s “High School” (1968) set the standard for incisive, ironic observational filmmaking on this subject.

Many feature films from “Goodbye Mr. Chips” (1939) to “Good Will Hunting” (1997) tell stories of pedagogues who year after year take in a new class, inspire some students but are forgotten by most, and whose own lives are often otherwise bereft and lacking. Yet their influence changes lives and perhaps saves souls.

Consider yourself lucky if sometime in the course of your education you encountered a teacher who filled you with excitement and clarity of purpose.

More along the lines of Wiseman’s 1994 follow-up “High School II” in its upbeat tone and epic length (over 3½ hours), Maria Speth’s endearing, expert, and melancholy “Mr. Bachmann and His Class” (2021) follows the enlightened and eccentric teacher of the title as he leads his last group of students before retiring.

In the working-class German town of Stadtallendorf, Dieter Bachmann instructs immigrant adolescents in music, math, and other subjects. At first his methods seem chaotic. Early in the film he tells a wacky allegorical story about a table’s unrequited love for a guitar. The students, from Eastern European and Middle Eastern countries, are at first skeptical. His louche, unshaven appearance and post-hippie casual dress are a lot to take in. But the story resolves into a shrewd lesson, and his alternately ingratiating and assertive style wins them over.

Most of them, anyway. Some rebel, or withdraw, or scoff. But his spontaneity, his music (shades of Richard Linklater’s 2003 film “School of Rock”), and his willingness to confront his students’ emotional struggles usually prevail over their resentments and resistance. He is willing to talk to them about their alienation, from society at large and also from some of their fellow classmates. Another sensitive topic is the checkered past of the city, which changed its name from Allendorf, as it was known during the Third Reich when it was the site of huge, secret munitions factories operated by slave labor. The factories still exist, though they no longer produce bombs, and are a major local employer. In the 1950s, migrant Turkish workers, die Gastarbeiter, were lured in by promises of a good life, only to be exploited.

Though he doesn’t shy away from discipline, Bachmann finds grading an onerous part of the job, especially since the future of some of these kids will be determined by whether they pass or fail. But he helps the students find their calling. Like the girl who discovers that she has a powerful singing voice and commits herself to developing it despite family disapproval. In a moving moment, he has the girl sing to her father, who then realizes she has what it takes to succeed. Toward the end of the film, Mr. Bachmann will reveal his own dreams and how he settled into his profession despite his opposition to authority,

Like Wiseman, Speth doesn’t give many cues to the viewer, providing only the subtle guidance of poignant details and montage. The passage of time, for example, is registered by changing seasons and the growth and trimming of Bachmann’s facial hair. It is also marked by the looming end of the school year and Bachmann’s retirement. The last scene, of Bachmann alone in the empty classroom, the sunlight fading and chairs stacked on tables, teaches the harsh lesson that all things must end.

