When it’s better to be disturbed than distracted, there’s Discomfort TV

At times, and particularly during fraught times such as these, a TV viewer well might want relief, escape, images of well-meaning people and pristine locations that don’t appear to have been compromised by human hubris. The universe as portrayed in “All Creatures Great and Small” — like that in “Ted Lasso,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Parks and Recreation,” and other Comfort TV shows — is familiar, and what conflicts there are almost always resolve peacefully and lovingly. When the world is too much with us, sometimes it’s best to just find another, gentler world in which to spend a few hours.

I can’t say I expected PBS’s “All Creatures Great and Small” to become a series that I’d hear about for months. Viewers have really cottoned to its compassionate point of view, as well as its celebration of innocence and natural beauty in the moments before World War II. The show, which just wrapped its second season, has been given the label Comfort TV, a label that, justifiably, has gained currency since the beginning of the pandemic.

A little sugar? Why not. The head-in-the-sand approach is the easy way out, and I’m for it. Give me stories that soothe my soul, that send me to bed with a lazy smile, distracted.

But I’m also an advocate of Discomfort TV, those shows that set you on edge, that throw you into a foreign and unpredictable realm. Scripted TV serves our escapist needs perfectly, but it also offers important, often bracing realities and, with the advent of so many near-future science fiction shows like “Black Mirror,” unnerving visions of things to come. I’m not a masochist, but I also sometimes like to be challenged by the stories I watch, to be pushed into thinking about the threats to the comfort I so often crave. HBO’s “Chernobyl,” for example, is extremely hard to sit through, and yet I’m glad I saw it, particularly now, as it reinforced the destructive aspects of disinformation and arrogance about science. It offered discomfort in a good way. Thrillers, horror shows, comic-book adventures, and other genre pieces are fun, and presented more or less as a game; a well-done Discomfort TV show is tinged with the disquiet of an anxiety dream.

A scene from HBO's "Chernobyl." Liam Daniel/HBO

Sitting through the Apple TV+ series “Severance,” which premiered last week, I was drawn into and held by its difficult messages. The excellent drama, which stars Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette, is set in a time that looks much like ours, when employees of a corporation called Lumon can willingly undergo a procedure that splits their brains into a work self and a home self. The work self knows nothing about the home self, and vice versa. It’s an unhealthy situation — as people don’t hold themselves accountable for the work they do — and it’s taken to an extreme. How vulnerable are we to exploitative employers? At what point does emotional compartmentalization go from sustaining to dangerous? The questions the show raises are unsettling, and essential.

A few current shows are inviting us to take a close-up look at greed, corporate and personal, along the lines of “Severance” — except they’re based on true stories from the very recent past. “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” which premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. on Showtime, shows us how some of the tech folks changing the world are morally bankrupt (the next “Super Pumped” season will be about Facebook). Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who misleads Uber riders, misuses their information, and breaks the law gleefully, in the throes of a god complex. I’m not sure the show frames Kalanick’s manic (and sexist) quest in revelatory ways, but it drives home the need for serious skepticism when it comes to tech giants.

Julia Garner in Netflix's "Inventing Anna." Nicole Rivelli/Associated Press

“Inventing Anna,” too, is a portrait of greed and unchecked ambition, but on a far more intimate level. Julia Garner plays the strangely accented Anna Sorokin, who passed herself off as a wealthy heiress named Anna Delvey and got Manhattan power brokers to invest in her. I found the show to be painful viewing — somewhat entertaining, as you might expect from creator Shonda Rhimes, but trying. Watching a desperate young woman strain to scam her way into the aristocracy is a rough take on the American Dream. It’s another vivid lesson in misplaced trust, in a world where all kinds of scamming are a constant threat.

Two other shows on their way this spring will likely press the same button as “Super Pumped.” Hulu’s “The Dropout” will give us the story of disgraced and recently convicted Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried), and Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed” will chronicle the fall of WeWork founder Adam Neumann (Jared Leto). If they’re good, they’ll provide new angles on menace, on falls from grace, on the direction of the human project in a time of unequaled technological developments. They will take you there, and not away.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.