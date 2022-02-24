Financial markets shake off Ukraine invasion, but economic dangers still loom

But the initial shock faded and prices began to turn around, especially after President Biden did not include restrictions on Russian oil exports in the new round of economic sanctions he laid out Thursday afternoon at the White House. He also didn’t block Russia from the global financial system , a move he had been considering.

When America woke to the news of the all-out attack , disaster in financial markets looked very possible. Oil prices surged past $105 a barrel, the highest since 2014, on fears Russian crude would stop flowing to the West. Stock prices tumbled. Stunned investors retreated to safe haven investments such as gold and US Treasuries.

There was panic, confusion, and finally a modest sigh of relief as investors scrambled Thursday to assess whether Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would trigger an economic crisis.

Advertisement

By the end of trading, crude had given up most of its earlier gains. The three main US stock indexes were in the black.

Economic crisis averted? It’s far too soon to sound the all-clear.

Together Russia and Ukraine account for tiny slice of global economic output, but the fallout from Russia’s use of force still poses a threat to American consumers and businesses.

The biggest danger remains inflation, which was surging even before Russian President Vladimir started banging the war drum.

Oil prices have been a big driver of inflation, jumping more than 70 percent in the past year. At the pump, a gallon of regular gas averages $3.56 in Massachusetts, up from $2.59 a year ago, according to AAA. Heating costs are also significantly higher than last winter.

While Biden has not restricted energy exports from Russia, a big producer of both oil and gas, that could change depending on what Putin does in Ukraine. Also, Putin could halt sales to the West in retaliation for sanctions. The United States doesn’t import much Russian oil or gas, but in energy markets, supply cuts in one corner of the globe impact prices everywhere.

Advertisement

“Russia’s actions have added approximately $20 per barrel to oil at this point, which means gasoline prices are headed toward $4 gallon if the higher oil prices are sustained for the next 6-8 weeks,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in an e-mail. “This only adds to the painfully high inflation that households are dealing with.”

Russia is also a large producer of wheat and other grains, as is Ukraine. Any disruptions to their crop exports would escalate the increases in food prices consumers have seen since 2021.

Gas and food prices also play in a big role in inflation expectations — that is, what consumers and businesses think they’ll be paying for goods and services down the road. Rising prices can feed rising inflation expectations, which in turn feed higher prices as businesses try to get ahead of the curve and workers demand higher pay.

That potential inflationary spiral only complicates the Federal Reserve’s plans to hike interest rates in an effort to dampen prices increases, according to Zandi.

“If inflation expectations start to rise, then the Fed will have little choice but to raise interest rates even more aggressively then they are already signaling they will do,” he said.

Advertisement

And, if the Fed overshoots on rates, consumers could pull back and the economy could fall into a downturn.

“Recession risks later this year and into next are now uncomfortably high,” Zandi said.

To be sure, the economic impact of Russia’s aggression hinges largely on how long the fighting lasts.

An extended period of inflation and market volatility would further erode consumer confidence, according to Morning Consult economic analyst Jesse Wheeler.

Putin’s actions have “rattled markets and shaken investor confidence around the world,” he said.

Investors had braced for war as it became increasingly clear that Putin was determined to use force to pull Ukraine back under his control. US stocks had declined by more than 10 percent since recent highs.

Expect more wild days like Thursday, said Michael Arone, a managing director at State Street Global Advisors.

“Biden’s response provided more clarity on sanctions,” he said. Now investors are waiting to see how Russia responds.

“I expect this will play out over the course of months,” Arone said.

Diti Kohli of the Globe staff contributed reporting to this story.





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.