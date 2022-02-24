UK hits Russia with its biggest ever set of sanctions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the U.K.’s biggest ever set of sanctions against Russia, targeting the country’s banks, billionaires and national air carrier in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions add to a more limited set of measures announced earlier in the week.
Here’s What Western Allies Hit in Their First Round of Russia Sanctions
The U.K. measures announced Thursday are:
- An asset freeze against all major Russian banks, including an immediate freeze Thursday against VTB, Russia's second largest bank
- Legislation to stop all major Russian companies from raising finance on U.K. markets, and also to prohibit the Russian state from raising sovereign debt on U.K. markets. The new law will come into force Tuesday
- Imminent ban on Aeroflot planes landing in the U.K.
- Immediate ban on all exports of goods that could have military use, such as electrical components and truck parts
- Legislation within days to prohibit a range of hi-tech exports such as semiconductors and aircraft parts as well as goods for the extractive industries, such as oil refinery equipment
- Legislation to limit the amount of deposits Russian nationals can hold in U.K. bank accounts
- All sanctions also apply to Belarus
- Accelerate passage of an economic crime bill to target illicit Russian money in the U.K.