US initial jobless claims fell last week by more than forecast

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week by more than forecast, continuing an overall downward trend as the labor market recovery continues.

Initial unemployment claims decreased by 17,000 to 232,000 in the week ended Feb. 19, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate called for 235,000 applications in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Continuing claims for state benefits fell to 1.48 million in the week ended Feb. 12.