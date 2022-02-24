US investigating complaints over Honda’s automatic braking system

US auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the automatic emergency braking systems on more than 1.7 million newer Hondas can stop the vehicles for no reason. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 278 complaints that the problem can happen in 2017 through 2019 CR-V SUVs and 2018 and 2019 Accord sedans. The agency announced the probe in documents posted Thursday on its website. In some cases the owners complained of unexpected speed reductions that could cause increased vulnerability to rear collisions. Agency documents say the inadvertent braking can occur without warning and randomly. In six cases, owners told the agency the problem caused collisions with minor injuries. The agency says it’s opening the probe to determine how many vehicles are affected and how bad the problem is. The investigation could lead to a recall. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT

US economy grew at 7 percent annual rate in the final quarter of 2021

The US economy ended 2021 by expanding at a brisk 7 percent annual pace from October through December, the government reported Thursday in a slight upgrade from its earlier estimate as businesses stepped up their restocking of supplies. For all of 2021, the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — jumped by 5.7 percent, the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2 percent surge in 1984 in the aftermath of a brutal recession. So far this year, though, the outlook for the economy has dimmed considerably in the face of accelerating inflation, higher borrowing rates, anxious financial markets, and the likelihood of a serious military conflict caused by Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine. — ASSOCIATED PRESS



BANKING

Citigroup to get rid of overdraft fees

Citigroup will eliminate overdraft fees this year, becoming the biggest lender in the nation to get rid of the charges, which regulators have criticized. The bank will do away with fees for overdrafts and returned items by the summer, it said in a statement on Thursday. It follows smaller lenders, including Capital One and Ally Financial, that said last year that they would halt the fees. Among the nation’s banking giants, Bank of America said it would cut — but not eliminate — overdraft charges to $10 from $35 this year, while JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo have tweaked their services for strapped customers. — NEW YORK TIMES

AVIATION

Jet engine builders look for other sources of titanium

Jet-engine makers Safran and Rolls-Royce are working to diversify sources of titanium away from major supplier Russia, as the conflict in Ukraine threatens access to the metal needed to make critical plane equipment. Russia’s VSMPO-Avisma Corp. is the main supplier for Safran, approaching half of procurements, chief executive Olivier Andries said Thursday. As military tensions built over recent weeks, the French company has bought titanium from distributors in Germany, he said on a conference call. Rolls-Royce, with 20 percent of its titanium coming from Russia, has also been stockpiling and diversifying its sources, CEO Warren East said on a separate earnings call. The metal is widely used in engines, fasteners, and other aircraft parts because of its light weight, strength and resistance to corrosion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford recalling nearly 250,000 pickups over drive shafts

Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy duty pickup trucks in the United States because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power. The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts. Ford says in documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen, and touch the drive shaft. The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground. Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on. Dealers will inspect the drive shafts and repair them if necessary, and properly attach the insulators. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 4. Ford’s F-Series pickup trucks for years have been the top-selling vehicles in the United States. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

The New Yorker and MacMillan to publish book edition of Jan. 6 report

The New Yorker is collaborating with a division of Macmillan Publishers on a book edition of the House Select Committee’s planned report on the Jan. 6 siege of the US Capitol a year ago by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The committee reportedly hopes to have a final report in the fall. Government reports are not copyrighted and are generally available for free, though the 9-11 Commission’s study of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election have been the basis for best-selling books. For the Jan. 6 report, The New Yorker is working with Celadon Books on a paperback and e-book that would come out immediately after the report’s release. New Yorker editor David Remnick will provide an introduction. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EMPLOYMENT

Younger workers want flexibility, not more money

US employers struggling to fill jobs would be better off offering flexible work arrangements and other incentives to younger workers because pay increases aren’t enough to lure them back to the labor market, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Compared with baby boomers of the same age, millennials and Generation X workers are less responsive to wage changes, Atlanta Fed economist Julie Hotchkiss said in research posted Thursday on the Fed bank’s website. The labor force, which captures working-age people who either have a job or are looking for one, remains about 900,000 below its pre-pandemic level. Meanwhile job openings and quits rates are hovering near record highs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Starving artists now have their own bank to show their work

Artists living with disabilities or dealing with homelessness will soon have a new place to exhibit and find buyers for their work: Bank of America branches. The bank is investing $2 million and working with the organization ArtLifting to display artwork at almost 100 financial centers across the United States, eventually expanding to 900. The initial pieces to be shown are by artists from New York, Denver, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Houston, and other US cities, the lender said in a statement Thursday. The work will be paired with information on each artist’s background and career, with customers able to buy prints of the art from ArtLifting’s website. The artist receives 55 percent of the profit from a sale, with the rest going toward supplies for art groups and support for ArtLifting, which assists underrepresented artists.— BLOOMBERG NEWS