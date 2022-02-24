US stocks fall, oil prices surge with Ukraine invasion

After falling about 2 percent shortly after the 9:30 a.m. open, the major indexes regained some ground.

The losses were on par with those seen in recent days as diplomatic efforts to avoid war came up short.

US stocks fell Thursday as investors woke to the news that Russia had launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices jumped, breaching $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Investors fled to traditional havens, including US government bonds, whose yields fell, and the dollar and yen, which rose relative to the euro.

Financial markets had braced for Europe’s largest war in nearly 80 years as it became increasingly clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin was determined to use force to pull Ukraine back under his control.

But until Putin’s announcement early on Thursday in Moscow, investors had held some hope that diplomacy might prevail.

Stock markets in Europe were down more than 4 percent. Europe is reliant on Russian oil and natural gas, and sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its allies have the potential to hurt European economies hard.

The impact on the US, itself a big producer of oil and gas, will probably be more moderate.

But with inflation already running hot because of COVID-related supply disruptions, further price increases for energy and other goods are not good news for American consumers and businesses.

Russia’s move probably won’t affect the Federal Reserve’s plan to begin boosting interest rates next month to dampen inflation. But the central bank has said geopolitical concerns will factor into its decision.





