What the Russia-Ukraine conflict means for American consumers

“Every asset they have in America will be frozen,” he said during a press conference Thursday.

This week, Biden imposed penalties on Russian banks, oligarchs, and high-tech sectors, restricted Russia from trading in global markets, and paused an energy pipeline between Russia and Germany.

On Thursday morning, Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, ending decades of peace in Europe. The US and European Union have slapped Russia with severe economic sanctions to hold the country “accountable,” President Joe Biden said.

News of the invasion sparked tumult on Wall Street, though the major indexes rebounded shortly after the markets opened.

But the consequences for the American consumer are less clear and might be far-ranging. Here’s how the invasion could impact your wallet:

Fuel

A combination of inflation and supply chain issues have driven fuel prices upward throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, a gallon of regular gas costs an average of $3.56 in Massachusetts, comparable to the national average of $3.53, AAA reports. That’s $2.63 higher than a year ago.

And “the attack won’t be good for motorists at the pump,” said Mark Schieldrop, a spokesperson for AAA Northeastern. A barrel of Brent crude oil now costs $104.

“It’s tough to say where that increase is going to end,” he added, considering that Russia is the third-largest supplier of crude oil internationally.

Schieldrop said some analysts have predicted barrel prices will rise to $130 in the coming weeks, which would push gas prices above $4. In his opinion, it’s too soon to say.

Diesel prices have also risen to $4.92 per gallon on average in Massachusetts, potentially adding another obstacle for shipping companies already battling a trucker shortage.

The Western world hasn’t yet hit Russian oil exports with sanctions, but the energy industry is acting as if penalties are already in place. “At the moment, we’re not touching any cargo that’s linked to Russia,” Hugo De Stoop, chief executive of Euronav, one of the world’s biggest tanker owners, told the Wall Street Journal.

Regardless, the oil market is highly interconnected and speculative during periods of conflict.

“A global disruption somewhere may not mean a pipe stops flowing in your neighborhood,” Schieldrop said. “What it does mean, though, is that the the oil markets — retailers, distributors, all the cogs in the system — will react, and the end result is likely higher prices overall.”

Shortly after announcing additional sanctions against Russia Thursday, Biden reassured the public that energy prices — which have shot up in Europe at blistering rates — will stay under control in the US. The government will monitor supply and distribution.

“My administration is using every tool at its disposal to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump,” Biden said Thursday afternoon. “American oil and gas companies should not exploit this moment to hike up their prices to raise profit.”

Agriculture and food

Russia and Ukraine are both powerhouse agricultural suppliers who export wheat, rye, and barley to Central Asia and the Middle East. They account for over a quarter of the global trade in wheat, a fifth of corn sales, and 80 percent of sunflower oil exports.

The US imports of wheat grain, mostly from Canada, are relatively small, according to the US Department of Agriculture. But large shifts in the global agriculture trade could put pressure on domestic consumers.

Advertisement

Bloomberg reported that Ukraine still has about 6 million tons of wheat and 15 million tons of corn left to ship this season. And though buyers can import from the US instead, the role of Eastern Europe in the grains market is difficult to replace.

The markets responded accordingly: Wheat futures in Chicago climbed as much as 4.2 percent yesterday, the highest since late 2012. In Paris, milling wheat soared as much as 16 percent.

Now, there’s a growing concern about how disruptions to Russian trade will contribute to US food inflation. The consumer price index showed that prices climbed at an annual rate of 7.5 percent in January, the fastest pace since 1982.

Metals and chips

The two countries in conflict have a strong hold on the metal market, too.

Ukraine is Europe’s top producer of uranium, Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, said in a report. It also has its hand in sizable deposits of titanium, manganese, iron, mercury. And Russia produces close to half of the world’s palladium, as well platinum and nickel — both of which are crucial components in microchips. (Ukraine also has a hand in the chip market as a major producer of neon gas that is critical for lasers used in chipmaking. In fact, the country supplies over 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, Reuters reported.)

Advertisement

Commerce secretary Gina Raimondo called the US chip shortage “alarming” last month, after surveying more than 150 companies that make and buy semiconductors.

As a result, fractures in the global metal supply may threaten the price of cars, electronics, semiconductors, and similar items in the US.





