La Royal opens in Huron Village, serving beef heart and alpaca burgers

“We live on Royal Ave., where we started cooking at home many years ago, opening our doors to friends and friends of friends for home-cooked dinners around a communal table; this experiment led to Celeste, and now we’re excited to carry on closer to home,” Rondeau told the Globe.

Openings : Peruvian restaurant La Royal is open in Cambridge (221 Huron Ave.), new from Maria Rondeau and JuanMa Calderón, who run Somerville’s teensy, convivial hot spot Celeste , as well as Esmeralda , a larger, more experimental space in rural Vermont. The new Huron Village restaurant is bigger, too, with a menu that spans Peru.

On the menu: crab and potato terrine; grilled beef heart; prawn bisque and poached eggs; and a La Royal burger made with beef, lamb, and alpaca. Visit for dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

The Financial District’s High Street Place food hall (100 High St.) opens on Wednesday, March 2, with indoor and outdoor seating, a champagne vending machine, and food from some of Boston’s best-known chefs.

The 20,000-square-foot creation was slated to open March 2020 between Federal and High streets — until the pandemic halted the big debut.

High Street Place food hall will open March 2. Brian Samuels Photography

Tiffani Faison (Orfano, Sweet Cheeks) has three concepts at High Street: Tenderoni’s, a pizzeria inspired by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! competition aesthetic from the 1980s (Gen X’ers will get the reference); Dive Bar, a raw bar with Southern inspirations; and Bubble Bath, a champagne bar. Also on the roster: deli favorites from Mamaleh’s; a pho-ramen “pho-men” mash-up at Kutzu; fried egg breakfast sandwiches from Mike & Patty’s; Gracenote Coffee; and more. It’s open weekdays from 7 a.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.

Brunch: Summer Shack Back Bay (50 Dalton St.) now hosts a weekend seafood brunch with live music and gargantuan Bloody Marys.

Devour a seafood Benedict trio, lobster hash, and cocktails festooned with lobster tails and shrimp skewers. It’s been a hard winter; why not? Visit from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Grana at The Langham, Boston celebrates Women’s History Month with a Women’s Day dinner on Wednesday, March 2. richard mandelkorn

Philanthropy: Grana at The Langham, Boston (250 Franklin St.) celebrates Women’s History Month with a Women’s Day dinner on Wednesday, March 2. A portion of proceeds benefit the Women’s Lunch Place, a daytime shelter and advocacy center in Boston for women experiencing hunger, homelessness, and poverty.

Female chefs will contribute to a four-course meal: Porto, Saloniki, and Trade’s Jody Adams; Porto’s Amarilys Colón; the Women’s Lunch Place’s Sherry Hughes; Caitlin Follett from the Chatham Bars Inn; and Tyra Medina and Kerry Levesque from The Langham. Tickets are $165 and include a wine-pairing. Reserve at www.eventbrite.com.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.