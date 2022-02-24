Lauren Hashian on Hawaii, the window seat, writing it all down, and finding some time alone

When she was in her last year of middle school, Lauren Hashian auditioned for her school’s production of the Broadway musical “Bye Bye Birdie.” When the cast list was posted, the Lynnfield native looked at the names at the bottom, where the supporting roles could be found, and thought she didn’t make it. But before walking away, she took a quick glance again and saw her name — only it was at the top of the list as the female lead, Kim MacAfee. “That was a big moment for me. I had been singing in my bedroom for my whole life, but that gave me the confidence that I needed,” said Hashian, 36, who now devotes her time to songwriting for herself and for others — as well as for movies and TV shows. Hashian, whose father, the late Sib Hashian, was the drummer for the ‘70s and ‘80s rock band Boston, has been around music her whole life. She went to Emerson College to study communications, but spent so much time on musical pursuits — she even turned her dorm room into a makeshift studio where she and her friends focused on R&B and hip-hop — she decided to pursue a career in music. In December, Hashian released a trio of soulful, R&B-influenced songs from her first EP, “Love … and Other Things.” She plans to release four more — the “B side” — in May. “I’m just so happy to be putting out music,” she said in a phone call from her home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband, actor Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, and their daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tia, 3. We caught up with Hashian, who said she is looking forward to coming home to Boston this spring to take part in a documentary that is being made about her dad, to talk about all things travel.

Lauren Hashian with her husband, Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, and their two kids, Jasmine and Tia, on the Hawaiian island of Kauai in 2019.

My favorite destinations are anywhere in Hawaii, but Kailua on Oahu holds a special place in my heart. It is a true paradise. The beach in Kailua is vast with stunning clean sand and sparkling ocean water. Watching my girls jump around on that beach brings me so much joy. There is a two-hour hike through the jungle to a secluded waterfall called Maunawili Falls that’s worth every rewarding ache you’ll feel the next day. We love the nature. The culture is so warm there and Kailua has so much to explore just 30 minutes away from Honolulu and Waikiki. Dwayne always talks about the “mana” or the spirit, the life force, and the energy you feel in Hawaii, and you undeniably experience what an important, spiritual, natural, and healing place it is.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

On that side of the island, we love to eat [food] from Kalapawai Market, Nalu Health Bar & Cafe, Buzz’s Steakhouse, and of course head to Diamond Head for the massive banana [and] coconut pancakes from the Diamond Head Market & Grill.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

My number-one destination desire is Italy. We were supposed to be there for work in February of 2020 and then we watched from afar as COVID hit them hard. Everything got shut down then, but my dream is still to see where my paternal grandmother is from — Calabria — and to eat pizza, pasta, and gelato in the streets there with my family soaking up the history and parts of my roots.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

A notebook and a pen. As a musician and songwriter — I always consider myself more of a songwriter these days than a singer because I’m working on so many projects with other singers — you never know when inspiration is going to strike. For me, traveling provides inspiration for songs and music and lyrics, so I like to write them down. It’s really easy to lose them when things are so fast-paced in life. Also, sometimes I just like to write journal entries about what I am seeing or what I am experiencing that day, and throughout the year I am always continuing to write my goals and my manifestations and things also from my kids and my family members around me. It’s just to stay reminded and stay on a positive, high-vibrating track.

Aisle or window?

I need the window because I will stare out of it any chance I can get. For creative people, I think there’s nothing more inspiring than staring out at the crazy shapes of the clouds or the towns and earth down below.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

My family used to make a yearly trip to Freeport, Bahamas. My mother and father would post up on the beach with a beer and a pina colada. We loved the conch fritters [and] we loved the music. We would eat Billy Joe’s burgers [from Billy Joe’s Burgers & Bars] on the beach. We’d hang down in Freeport and my father would chat it up with Little Joe Cartwright and his band. My older sister Aja, who is also a songwriter, would sneak out with the cute local boys and get in trouble.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

For me it’s finding any time I can to escape and be solo for a while. I really need that to take things in fully. It’s a totally different level of an experience when you’re by yourself in solitude or even in the crowds watching life go on around you with nothing needed from you in those moments. It unlocks new thoughts and feelings that fill and expand your cup.

Best travel tip?

Always listen to the local radio stations and find the local music. Send postcards because people love ‘em. Write things down, because even in pictures and videos you may not remember exactly what you were feeling and experiencing together in those moments. ... And try to find a spot that has its own kitchen and refrigerator.

JULIET PENNINGTON