Biden just announced new sanctions on Russia; here’s what we know

Equity markets - The White House also said the sanctions include new debt and equity restrictions on 13 critical Russian enterprises totaling some $1.4 trillion in assets, barring those entities from raising money in the US market. They include Sberbank, AlfaBank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Transneft, Rostelecom, RusHydro, Alrosa, Sovcomflot, and Russian Railways.

Banking - The White House said the sanctions include severing the US financial system from Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, and its 25 subsidiaries; freezing any assets of Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB Bank, that touch the US financial system and barring Americans from dealing with them; and doing the same for three other Russian banks, identified as Bank Otkritie, Sovcombank OJSC, and Novikombank.

President Biden on Thursday said the US will impose massive new sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Here’s what we know about the penalties the US and its allies plan to unleash on Moscow.

Russian elites - A number of Russian elites are also being targeted, per the White House, which said their US assets will be frozen and they’ll be barred from entering the country. The wealthy Russians facing the penalty were identified as Sergei Ivanov and his son, also named Sergeil Andrey Patrushev and his son Nikolai; Igor Sechin and his son Ivan, Andrey Puchkov, Yuriy Solviev and two of his real estate companies, Galina Ulyutina, and Alexander Vedyakhin.

The White House described these figures in a statement as “individuals who have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian state, and have elevated their family members into some of the highest position of powers in the country,” as well as “financial figures who sit atop Russia’s largest financial institutions and are responsible for providing the resources necessary to support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

One person who’s not on the list: Russian President Vladimir Putin, though Biden said during a White House briefing that “it’s on the table.” He didn’t answer a follow-up question asking why Putin wasn’t sanctioned individually on Thursday.

Belarus - The White House said a number citizens of Belarus and their entities will also face sanctions for what it said was that country’s support for Russia’s aggression.

The statement said the Washington is sanctioning “two significant Belarusian state-owned banks, nine defense firms, and seven regime-connected official and elites.”

Additional sanctions, the White House said, include sweeping restrictions on exports that would bolster Russia’s military, blocking Russia’s import of technological goods.

Biden said during an afternoon briefing that the coalition of powers who’ve agreed to sanctions represent more than half the global economy. All told, he said, 27 European Union members are on board including France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

“We will limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds, and yen,” Biden said.

Conspicuously absent from Biden’s announcement on sanctions was any action on cutting off Russia from the SWIFT global banking system.

“The sanctions we’ve imposed exceed SWIFT,” Biden said. “The sanctions we’ve imposed exceed anything that’s ever been done. ... They are profound sanctions. Lets have a conversation in another month or so to see if they’re working.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.