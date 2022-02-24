Can someone please give PC basketball’s Jared Bynum a key to the city?

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 143.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’m heading to Las Vegas this morning, so please send me your best blackjack tips. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 80.4 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 38.3 percent

New cases: 169 (2.1 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 142

Total deaths: 3,404

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

All you need to know about last night’s Providence College game at The Dunk is that one playing of Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” wasn’t enough.

Advertisement

Jared Bynum nailed a dagger three-pointer with 30 seconds to play in triple overtime as the No. 11 Friars escaped with a 99-92 win over Xavier, setting up a chance for Providence to clinch its first-ever Big East regular season title Saturday night when it hosts Creighton on Senior Night.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Wednesday’s thriller was a classic Big East rock fight that saw the Friars and Musketeers tied at halftime, the end of regulation, and two overtimes before Nate Watson muscled in a basket to break a 92-92 score with 82 seconds to go in the third overtime. Bynum followed up with the clutch three, and Noah Horchler’s two free throws sealed the deal for Providence.

So why are you reading about college basketball in Rhode Map this morning? Here are a few reasons.

The Friars are the best story in Rhode Island

Forget Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium or Allen Fieldhouse in Kansas. The Dunk is quickly becoming one of the loudest college basketball arenas in the country, and another raucous sell-out crowd was on hand last night. At a time where we can’t seem to agree on anything, it feels like all of Rhode Island is getting behind this Friars team. Even Governor Dan McKee, who by state statute is obligated to be a URI fan, stayed for every second of the win.

Advertisement

The Dunk could use some renovations

The game was interrupted for more than 20 minutes because rain was apparently leaking on to the floor, a scene reminiscent of the Seton Hall game a few years ago when the teams actually had to postpone the game and finish it the next day at Alumni Hall. You could see players complaining for most of the game about a slippery floor. It’s possible this was just a freak occurrence, but officials at The Dunk are seeking millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding to spruce up the building.

Saturday’s game is everything

I know. I know. Last week’s tough loss to Villanova was supposed to be the most important game in the history of The Dunk, but the Friars can win their first Big East regular season title with a win over Creighton. That would lock up the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament, and make next week’s rematch at Villanova a whole lot less stressful. A win Saturday should also put the Friars back in the top 10 nationally. If anyone has an in with T-Swizzle, they should ask her to perform the national anthem (or at least record a video in a Friars’ jersey).

Advertisement

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ On this week’s edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Ed Fitzpatrick talked to US Representative David Cicilline about his visit to Ukraine, the race in the 2nd District, and much more. Read more.

⚓ Senator Cynthia Mendes on Wednesday called for an apology or resignation after a hot mic picked up someone on the Senate dais saying “these (expletive) people” right after the conclusion of the Feb. 15 Senate session. Read more.

⚓ An out-of-state turnaround hospital group has made another bid for Care New England, Rhode Island’s second largest health care system. Read more.

⚓ Crossroads Rhode Island, one of the largest service agencies for the unhoused in the state, has plans to construct long-term housing with more than 170 apartment units in South Providence. But neighborhood stakeholders and residents are pushing back. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island will soon begin hosting vaccine clinics in schools with vaccination rates of less than 20 percent, Governor Dan McKee announced on Wednesday. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Jonathan Abbott, chief executive of Boston’s GBH, plans to step down in December, signing off after a 15-year run in which he emerged as one of public media’s most influential leaders in the nation. Read more.

⚓ Moving to a new green economy could bring thousands of new jobs to Boston, but right now, that transition isn’t happening fast enough. An upcoming city initiative aims to speed up the process while ensuring new positions go to those who need them most. Read more.

⚓ Tom Grilk, who has spent the past four decades in various roles with the Boston Athletic Association, will step down as president and chief executive officer at the end of April after this year’s marathon. Read more.

Advertisement

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ The Rhode Island Police Officers Commission on Standards and Training meets at 10 a.m. in Cranston.

⚓ Providence is holding a public comment session on its ward boundaries (redistricting) at 5:30 p.m.

⚓ Polo G (ask your kids if you don’t know him) is performing at The Strand in Providence tonight.

My previous column

Governor McKee is betting that his ability to speak fluent mayor will help him win a full four-year term. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to US Representative David Cicilline about Ukraine, Congressman Langevin’s retirement, and more. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.