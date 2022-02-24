Cicilline weighs in on Ukraine and Putin, the midterms and Fung

Cicilline, a Democrat who has represented the 1st Congressional District since 2011, traveled to Ukraine in late January as a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He said the bipartisan delegation met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, the foreign minister, the defense minister, and others.

PROVIDENCE — On the Rhode Island Report podcast, US Representative David N. Cicilline talked about his take-aways from a recent trip to Ukraine and whether Democrats could lose Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District seat in the midterm elections.

“We met so many Ukrainians who said, ‘We are not going back to be part of the Soviet Union, we are not part of Russia, we are Ukrainian, and we’re going to fight for our country,’ ” Cicilline said. “They’re very proud. They are prepared to stand up and risk their lives to protect their democracy.”

While in Kyiv, Cicilline met with Barrington native Michael Druckman, the resident program director for Ukraine at the International Republican Institute, and Providence native and Classical High School graduate David Gehrenbeck, counselor for political affairs at the US Embassy in Ukraine.

Cicilline said Russian President Vladimir Putin seems motivated by a desire to rebuild the Soviet Union and Ukraine is a critical part of that plan. “He doesn’t want a prosperous, stable democracy on his border,” he said. “It’s really about the threat that Ukraine poses because of its success as a democracy.”

The United States can lead the effort to impose “crushing sanctions” on Russia for invading Ukraine, Cicilline said. Such sanctions will “essentially shut down the Russian economy and cause tremendous harm to the oligarchs that Putin cares most about,” he said.

Cicilline also weighed in on the midterm elections, saying he was “a little bit” surprised that Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin decided not to seek re-election after 22 years in office. He said he will support whoever wins the Democratic primary for the open 2nd Congressional District seat.

Cicilline rejected the idea that electing a Republican, such as former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung, would benefit Rhode Island if the GOP regains control of the House.

While Fung might be a “nice guy,” Cicilline said, “That’s not the point. The point is: Do you want someone in Washington who’s going to give this party of chaos and corruption and an insurrection more power and make help make Kevin McCarthy the next speaker of the House? And finally, if you’re going to vote in a presidential election and you elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House, you can have no confidence that he will certify the election results.”

Observers say a Republican stands a chance of winning the 2nd Congressional District this year in part because gerrymandering helped Cicilline win his first re-election campaign a decade ago while making Langevin’s district more conservative.

But Cicilline said the 2nd Congressional District remains a Democratic district, noting Langevin won the 2020 by 17 percentage points and President Joe Biden won the district by 15 percentage points. “I know the Republicans want to create this mythology that somehow it’s a Republican district because some of these cities and towns voted for Donald Trump,” he said. “But that’s a Democratic district.”

