In the cold after midnight, Mayor Wu meets with people on the streets

Mayor Michelle Wu kneeled by the man’s side. “Thank you so much for talking to us tonight — I just became mayor not so long ago,” she said softly, leaning in to introduce herself.

The man seeking warmth behind the entrance of the Citizens Bank branch in Downtown Crossing overnight Thursday said his name was Edward, and that he was 42 years old. He didn’t want to go to a homeless shelter, he told an outreach worker, but he would take a blanket. He had a bottle of water by his side and a pack of cigarettes, and he said he had eaten a slice of pizza earlier from the nearby 7-Eleven.

Is there anything the city could do to help, she asked. She encouraged him to seek shelter, especially ahead of Friday’s expected snowstorm. The man nodded, but refused any assistance. All the mayor and other city officials could do, at that point, was give him a blanket.

One night a year — always during one of the coldest months — city crews canvass more than 40 designated sections of Boston to engage people living on the streets and encourage them to seek shelter, in the city’s annual Homeless Census. The yearly count of the number of people living on the streets, in shelters, and in transitional housing programs — meant to serve as a snapshot in time — helps the city shape its policies on addressing homelessness. It can also be used to calculate how much the city could receive in federal funding for housing programs.

Wednesday night was the 42nd such undertaking. It was Wu’s first as mayor, and it occurred on the eve of her 100th day in office. It was fitting, the mayor said, to mark the milestone by focusing on one of the city’s most “important and meaningful” efforts to help those in need.

“It’s important for us to be out, having conversations with residents who have every right to a safe, warm, healthy home,” she told the Globe. “In a city with so many resources, we want to make sure that every single person can be connected to what we know is possible here and that means checking in doorways, and on the streets. We’ll make sure to keep working until every single person has a home.”

Just before midnight Wednesday, street outreach workers and other city officials gathered at City Hall, clipboards in hand with surveys used to gather information about the people they would encounter: What is your name and age? Have you eaten? Do you need a blanket? Are you on a housing list?

Jim Greene crouched down to chat with a woman during the homeless census. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“It’s one of the times we are able to connect with people in their time of need, to connect them with housing,” Arthur Jemison, principal deputy assistant secretary for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, told canvassers at City Hall, before participating in the survey. The federal agency requires the annual count, and uses the data to calculate the amount of federal housing funding local communities receive. The city could receive $40 million next year in federal grants for housing and services for homeless individuals, based on past counts.

Jim Greene, the city’s assistant director for Street Homelessness Initiatives, told participants that, “Tonight, we’re going to see people who need support, who need a friend, and who need all that the city can do.”

Greene, a City Hall veteran who was taking part in his 35th Homeless Count, escorted Wu and her team, Team 13, through the side streets and alleyways of Downtown Crossing where people are known to seek shelter — just like he used to escort the late Mayor Thomas M. Menino, one of Wu’s political mentors, who long championed the importance of the annual count.

There are fewer people on the streets these days, he told Wu as they walked briskly through the cold. About 18 years ago, he recalled, crews counted 306 people living on the streets on a random night. Three years ago, there were 122 people, one of the lowest.

Mayor Michelle Wu paused to talk with outreach workers from the Pine Street Inn during the homeless census. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Overnight Thursday, Greene sensed, there could be even less. It could be days before he has a final tally: Federal guidelines require that the city follow certain standards for counting, so the numbers will need to be analyzed. But he saw fewer people on the streets compared with previous years, in spite of comparatively warmer temperatures Wednesday that tend to make people more willing to go without shelter.

Maybe, he surmised, the city’s efforts to boost available housing over the years and most recently with the clearout of the tent encampments at the area known as Mass. and Cass have been successful in getting people shelter.

“You hope there’s a tipping point, a level of change,” he said.

But some people remain. Officials worried about them as colder temperatures return to the area, and as a snowstorm is forecasted for Friday.

During their walk, Greene brought Wu to the back stairwell of an entrance to the Orange Line State Street station, where a man was hunched over, leaning against the wall. He had a blanket over him, and a large black backpack in front of him, as well as a half gallon of whole milk.

Mayor Michelle Wu and Jim Greene spoke to a man experiencing homelessness early Thursday morning. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“We just want to see how you’re doing, and see if there’s any help we can get you,” Greene told the man, hoping to engage him. “Can we try to get you some help from the Pine Street Inn?”

The man refused help, and asked to be left alone. Greene told him, “We’ll check back with you later.”

A block away, Greene checked a stairwell on the side of Old South Meeting House, a common resting spot for people on the streets, but no one was there. But further up Washington Street, in the center of Downtown Crossing, a man was tucked under a blanket on the front steps of the Xfinity store. Greene introduced himself, and the mayor. The man told them that he was OK.

Later, Wu said that the walk reinforced the need for new housing initiatives, including transitional housing that welcomes people off the street with immediate warm shelter, including those still in the throes of substance abuse, while they transition to stability.

“What we experienced tonight is just a glimpse of the depth of challenge that so many of our residents face because of systems that are broken and doors that have been closed,” she said. “Our job is to meet people where they are. . . . It’s incredibly real what being on the streets after midnight during the winter feels like.”

Mayor Michelle Wu and Jim Greene spoke to a person during the homeless census on Wednesday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia and on Instagram @miltonvalencia617.