Dog walker finds human remains in Andover

A dog walker discovered human remains in Andover Monday, and investigators returned to the scene Thursday to continue searching for evidence linked to the grim find, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said.

Blodgett’s office said in a statement that Andover police were alerted around 11:30 a.m. Monday to the discovery of the remains in the area of Route 28 and Interstate 495 North.

Police, the statement said, received “a call from a dog walker reporting the discovery of possible human remains” in the area, and investigators later photographed the evidence.