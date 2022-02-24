Dog walker finds human remains in Andover

A dog walker discovered human remains in Andover Monday, and investigators returned to the scene Thursday to continue searching for evidence linked to the grim find, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said.
Blodgett’s office said in a statement that Andover police were alerted around 11:30 a.m. Monday to the discovery of the remains in the area of Route 28 and Interstate 495 North.
Police, the statement said, received “a call from a dog walker reporting the discovery of possible human remains” in the area, and investigators later photographed the evidence.
“Photographs of the remains (a skull, jaw and arm or leg bone) were sent to a forensic anthropologist at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who confirmed that they were human remains,” the statement said, adding that technicians brought the remains to Boston for identification.
On Thursday, Blodgett’s office confirmed the Essex State Police Detective Unit, Andover Police, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services, and other units had returned to the area for another search.
The statement didn’t indicate whether investigators have identified the deceased, nor did it say whether authorities believe the matter’s tied to any open cold cases.
