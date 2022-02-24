Former Rhode Island lawmaker, Treasurer, Anthony Solomon dies

PROVIDENCE — Anthony Solomon, a pharmacist who served as Rhode Island’s general treasurer for more than 11 years, died Wednesday after a lengthy illness, according to a statement from his family. He was 89.

Mr. Solomon founded Anthony’s Pharmacy in Providence’s Olneyville neighborhood when he was 25 and operated the store for years before running for state representative as a Democrat in 1967.

He served in the House until he was elected Treasurer in 1977. He served in that position until 1984, when he ran for governor, losing to Republican Ed DiPrete. He was reelected treasurer in 1989 and served until 1993, when he retired for health reasons.