Green Line extension to Union Square will open March 21, MBTA says

The long-awaited Green Line extension to Union Square in Somerville will open for passenger service on the afternoon of March 21, MBTA General Manger Steve Poftak announced Thursday.

New stations at Lechmere and Union Square will welcome passengers that day, marking a major milestone for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which has been discussing extending the Green Line for decades.

“It’s a really proud moment for the T, a really important moment for the region, and really a symbol that we can do big things and we can get things done,” said Poftak at a MBTA board meeting.