Green Line extension to Union Square will open March 21, MBTA says

The long-awaited Green Line extension to Union Square in Somerville will open for passenger service on the afternoon of March 21, MBTA General Manger Steve Poftak announced Thursday.
New stations at Lechmere and Union Square will welcome passengers that day, marking a major milestone for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, which has been discussing extending the Green Line for decades.
“It’s a really proud moment for the T, a really important moment for the region, and really a symbol that we can do big things and we can get things done,” said Poftak at a MBTA board meeting.
The timing of the opening of the separate and much longer Green Line extension branch to Medford, which includes five new stations, was tentatively scheduled for May, but may not start carrying passengers until summer.
Both branches have faced a seemingly endless series of delays dating back to the 1990s. Last year, the MBTA pushed back the Union Square branch opening to March 2022, citing complications in building its substations, and the delivery date on the Medford branch, which terminates at Tufts University, citing supply chain impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The T expects shuttle buses to continue to replace subway service between Lechmere and North Station until the night before service begins on the new branch, said MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo last month.
Test trains have been running along the tracks since Jan. 16.
