Here’s what we know about the fighting in Ukraine

Sirens rang out in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as officials reported more than 40 soldiers had been killed and dozens wounded. The Russian Defense Ministry said it wasn’t targeting cities, but instead using precision weapons and asserted there’s no threat to the civilian population in Ukraine, the AP reported.

The strikes — Russia hit cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, forcing civilians to flee by train and car, and Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border, accusing Moscow of launching a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order, the Associated Press reported.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on Thursday in a dramatic escalation of the conflict, killing dozens of soldiers and forcing horrified civilians to take cover even as Ukraine’s president vowed his nation would face the assault head-on. Here’s what we know about the fighting.

Advertisement

Why Russia invaded — After weeks of denying plans to invade, Russian President Vladimir Putin justified his actions in an overnight televised address, asserting the attack was a necessary step to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine, a claim rejected by NATO governments.

He accused the United States and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to bar Ukraine from joining the NATO alliance and for security guarantees. Putin also insisted Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to “demilitarize” it and bring those who committed crimes to justice, according to the AP.

Current position of Russian forces — The attacks came first from the air, but later Ukrainian border guards released video footage showing Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine’s government-held territory from Russian-annexed Crimea, the AP reported.

Oleksii Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russian troops have moved up to 5 kilometers (3 miles) into the Ukrainian territory in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, and, possibly in other areas, according to the AP.

Advertisement

What Western powers are saying — President Biden pledged new sanctions to punish Russia, condemning in a statement the “unprovoked and unjustified attack.” He promised that the US and its allies would “hold Russia accountable.” Biden plans to give a speech on the matter Thursday after huddling with leaders from the Group of Seven, which also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. More sanctions against Russia were expected to be announced Thursday, the AP reported.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that Russia’s invasion was catastrophic.

Johnson said in a later address that Putin has “attacked a friendly country without any provocation, and without any credible excuse.”

In a statement, NATO called Russia’s attack a “grave violation” of international law.

“We urge Russia in the strongest terms to turn back from the path of violence and aggression it has chosen. Russia’s leaders must bear full responsibility for the consequences of their actions,” the alliance said Thursday. “Russia will pay a very heavy economic and political price. NATO will continue to coordinate closely with relevant stakeholders and other international organizations including the EU.”

Economic fallout — World stock markets plunged and oil prices surged by nearly $6 per barrel. Market benchmarks tumbled in Europe and Asia and US futures were sharply lower, according to the AP. Brent crude oil jumped to over $100 per barrel Thursday on unease about possible disruption of Russian supplies, the AP said. The ruble sank as well, according to the wire service.

Advertisement

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.