Man accused of abducting woman after she left Boston bar loses bid for release

In a nine-page ruling filed Tuesday, Justice Anthony M. Campo’s said a warrant for Pena’s arrest from Rhode Island had also been discovered last week on charges that precede the abduction case.

Pena, 41, is accused of following an intoxicated 23-year-old after she left Hennessy’s Bar in downtown Boston on Jan. 19, 2019, then leading and carrying her to his apartment in Charlestown, where he held her for three days, prompting a citywide search.

A Suffolk Superior Court judge has denied a bail request from a man accused of abducting a woman after she left a Boston bar three years ago, saying there would be no way to ensure her safety — or the community’s — if he were released.

Advertisement

Pena has been held without bail for more than three years and recently sought his release to receive medical treatment for tumorous growths. But his bid included one “sole medical record, which was “self-created,” Campo wrote.

Pena also claimed that his right to a speedy trial had been violated, and that COVID-19 at the South Bay Correctional Institute, where he is being held, “endangers his health.”

Pena, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape, has fired his lawyers twice and at times has wept and appeared to talk to himself in court.

Pena’s most recent court-appointed lawyer, Lorenzo Perez, did not respond to a request for comment.

Although Pena has no significant convictions, he has a history of abusive conduct toward women, prosecutors wrote in court filings, citing police and court records from Boston, New York, and the MBTA.

“This court finds by clear and convincing evidence that no conditions of release can be fashioned to reasonably assure the safety of the victim in this case and the community,” Campo wrote.

Advertisement

In past interviews with the Globe, Pena’s older brother, Jose Pena, said Pena’s mental capacity was sharply reduced at about 7 years old, when his family found him in his room suffering from a medical problem that had cut off oxygen to his brain.

Pena fired his private lawyer on the morning of trial last September and his state-appointed attorneys last month. As a result, Campo rescheduled Pena’s trial for June 2 with “no further continuances.”

Campo ruled that although Pena has been jailed without bail for 1,027 days, 566 of them do not count because the COVID-19 pandemic had caused trials to be halted.

The Supreme Judicial Court has found that “delays caused solely by the COVID-19 pandemic are essentially ‘a wash’ and should not be weighed in favor of either party,” he wrote.

Pena’s courtroom antics, including fighting with and firing his lawyers have exacerbated the delays, the order said. “The defendant benefited from the delay occasioned by his dismissal of counsel on the eve of trial” and since, Campo wrote.

As far as COVID-19 at the jail, Campo said cases have since decreased and restrictions have been loosening.

Pena did not submit any medical records, reports, scans, diagnostic testing results from a health care professional, doctor, clinician, or representative of the infirmary to support his release for treatment of tumors, Campo wrote.

Should Pena provide such documentation, Campo said he would consider it.

Prosecutors had urged against any more delays, saying they would “almost inevitably harm the Commonwealth’s case as memories fade and witnesses change homes and jobs.”

Advertisement





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.