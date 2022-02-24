Man arrested for murder of 71-year-old man in Clarksburg

A man who allegedly killed a 71-year-old man in the Western Massachusetts town of Clarksburg was arrested on a warrant Thursday night in New York, officials said.

William Gingerich, 36, of Clarksburg, was arrested by police in Lewiston, N.Y. on warrant charging him with the death of Dennis Bernardi, also of Clarksburg, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said.

Gingerich is charged with one count each of murder and kidnapping. Authorities are seeking to have Gingerich taken back to Massachusetts so he can be arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court, the statement said.