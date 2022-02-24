Man arrested for murder of 71-year-old man in Clarksburg

A man who allegedly killed a 71-year-old man in the Western Massachusetts town of Clarksburg was arrested on a warrant Thursday night in New York, officials said.
William Gingerich, 36, of Clarksburg, was arrested by police in Lewiston, N.Y. on warrant charging him with the death of Dennis Bernardi, also of Clarksburg, the Berkshire district attorney’s office said.
Gingerich is charged with one count each of murder and kidnapping. Authorities are seeking to have Gingerich taken back to Massachusetts so he can be arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court, the statement said.
Clarksburg and North Adams police discovered Bernardi dead at a home on Middle Road while conducting a wellbeing check Wednesday morning, the statement said.
Bernardi’s preliminary cause of death was ruled a homicide by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the statement said.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington offered her condolences to Bernardi’s family.
“I send my heartfelt condolences to the Bernardi family and wish them the best in this difficult time, and I thank State Police, Clarksburg Police, and North Adams Police for their investigation into this tragedy,” Harrington said in the statement.
The death is under investigation.
