‘A nasty day of commuting’: Crews preparing for treacherous commutes on Friday amid winter storm

“We’re preparing for a nasty day of commuting,” said Bob Knox, Malden’s director of public works, “but this isn’t something we haven’t dealt with before. Nothing like the last one.”

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight Friday through midnight on Saturday for most of the state, excluding southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands. It will be the first storm to dump a significant amount of snow on the region since a bomb cyclone buried some areas in up to 30 inches of snow late last month.

State and local officials were shoring up equipment and finalizing road treatment plans Thursday as a winter storm that is expected to dump up to 12 inches of snow on some areas of Massachusetts bears down on the Northeast.

Advertisement

Still, state and local officials were warning Thursday of what may be treacherous conditions on roads across the state early Friday morning as the storm moves in and later in the evening as temperatures drop below freezing.

A spokeswoman for MassDOT said the state has approximately 3,900 pieces of equipment available to wrestle with snow and ice, and that the agency was prepared to lower speed limits on state roads if travel conditions deteriorate.

“MassDOT may implement speed limit restrictions on certain highways at certain points throughout the day Friday and may limit travel on one or several major highways on Friday of drivers of special permit vehicles, tandems and tractor trailers,” the spokeswoman said in an e-mail. “Drivers who must make trips should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.”

Boston and areas north of the Mass. Pike could see between 8 and 12 inches of snow, while areas to the south could get between 3 and 6 inches.

A light snowfall is expected to begin in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Bill Leatham, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Norton office, said Thursday, and crews were making plans to begin pretreating roads Thursday night.

Advertisement

The heaviest snow — expected to fall between 5 and 10 a.m. at a clip of around 1 to 2 inches per hour — will overlap with the morning commute.

“Its going to pick up quickly, said Leatham. “We’ll have this band of heavy snowfall crossing the state from southwest to northeast that will result in a pretty hazardous morning commute for a good portion of the Commonwealth.”

Spared from the morning’s heavy snow will be the southeastern portion of the state and the Cape and Islands. There, a wintry mix is expected for most of the morning, said Leatham.

Areas as far north as the Boston metro area may seem some of that mix as the snow dies down early Friday afternoon, but snow will return in the evening as temperatures drop, said Leatham.

In the southeastern part of the state, Leatham warned that the quick drop in temperatures could cause slushy or wet roads to freeze over.

“There’s potential for a flash freeze as the colder air comes in and temperatures drop into the 20s,” said Leatham. “It’s going to be more wet down in southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape, which could pretty quickly turn to ice.”

In Malden, Knox said around 70 pieces of equipment will begin working Friday around midnight.

In Worcester, the department of public works was warning drivers to stay off the roads if they can Friday morning, as the city’s plows will likely not be able to keep up with the intensity of the snowfall.

Advertisement

“Road conditions tomorrow morning will be snow-covered,” said Jay Fink, Worcester’s public works commissioner. “They’ll be somewhat plowed, but with snow coming down at that intensity, driving will be treacherous.”

Fink said some 300 pieces of equipment will be deployed to treat the roads for those who must make the commute. The public works department began pretreating roads Wednesday night he said, and will continue working until the snow subsides Friday evening.

One bright spot in the storm: some school districts in Massachusetts, , including Malden and Worcester, are on vacation this week, so local crews in those districts will not need to prioritize school parking lots and sidewalks.

Overall, Fink said, Friday will be business as usual for snow crews.

“The roads will be bad, but that’s a typical winter storm for Worcester.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.