‘Nothing is happening’: At council hearing, unions needle Wu’s attempts at vax mandate

During a lengthy and at times heated City Council hearing, attorneys for unions that have challenged Wu’s attempts to make full vaccination a condition of employment for city workers framed her stance as misguided. Since an appeals court judge last week granted an injunction blocking Wu from forcing the mandate, the city is in limbo regarding its planned vaccination requirement, with the unions’ attorneys saying they were waiting for the Wu administration’s next move.

Officials from Boston municipal unions reiterated their frustration Thursday with Mayor Michelle Wu’s handling of the COVID-19 measures, specifically her attempts to institute a vaccination mandate for the city workforce.

“Currently no policy is being enforced, no testing is happening,” said Leah Barrault, an attorney representing Boston Firefighters Union Local 718. “Nothing is happening.”

The decision earlier last week from Justice Sabita Singh represented a blow to Wu’s vaccination mandate, and threw the future of such a policy, which has dominated her early tenure in City Hall’s fifth-floor corner office, into question.

Just weeks into her term, Wu announced in December that she was requiring the city’s 19,000-plus workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 to help curb the spread of the virus and protect the public. In her announcement, she said she wanted to do away with a weekly testing option in lieu of vaccines, adding that under her plan, vaccination would be a condition of employment with the city of Boston — meaning unvaccinated workers who do not receive an exemption could be fired.

Wu’s vaccination mandate has received vocal pushback from opponents, with demonstrators protesting outside her Roslindale home and at her public events. But Wu’s team has credited her proposal with helping raise the vaccination rate among city employees, which has topped 95 percent.

Public health experts widely agree that vaccination against COVID-19 is more effective at curbing the disease’s spread than testing alone, which provides only a snapshot in time of whether an individual is infected.

The unions have accused Wu of ignoring collective bargaining agreements that Acting Mayor Kim Janey reached with them last year. They say it is wrong for the mayor to make vaccination a condition of employment with the city.

Singh’s order applies to only the trio of unions that brought the litigation against the city — the Boston Firefighters Union Local 718, Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, and Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society — and not to other municipal unions.

But in the wake of that decision, not one employee from the city’s workforce has been fired for lack of compliance with the vaccination mandate, a Wu spokesman confirmed Thursday. Last week, Wu said her administration was likely to appeal the most recent court ruling regarding the mandate.

During Thursday’s hearing, union heads were adamant that Wu’s vaccination measure ran roughshod over their rights.

“The message today is clear,” said Jeanne Carroll, president of the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation. “Mayor Wu should never have attempted to steamroll our labor rights.”

Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone, whose union was not a plaintiff in the litigation against the Wu administration, said he hoped the city will “now pivot” and honor previous virus-related agreements reached between the city and unions, pacts that included a regular testing option.

“I’m asking and demanding . . . they give us the respect we deserve,” he said.

During the hearing, City Councilor Frank Baker was the most outspoken critic of the mayor, saying the Wu administration was “disrespecting us all.”

“I’ll be damned, I’ll be damned if I’ll let people lose their jobs,” Baker yelled during the hearing.

Those remarks were met with applause in the chamber, which had an audience of about 40 people.

Boston’s public health commissioner, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, told those gathered at the hearing, that the city’s COVID-19 metrics were all trending in the right direction.

“There is reason to be optimistic,” she said.

And last Friday, Wu ended Boston’s proof-of-vaccination requirement for indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues, citing a trio of COVID metrics that dipped beneath previously established thresholds.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.