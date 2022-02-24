R.I. may ease vaccine mandates for health care workers

The relaxed mandate, according to spokesman Joseph Wendelken, would be as long as transmission rates of COVID-19 in the state were “substantial,” meaning there are about “50 cases or more per 100,000 people per week.”

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Health said it was interested in proposing changes that would allow health care workers to continue providing care even when they are not “up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations” as long as they wear a medical-grade N95 mask.

These changes would replace the emergency regulations that were first introduced Aug. 17, 2021.

The proposed regulations align with the definition of “up-to-date” for COVID-19 vaccination with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The emergency regulations focused on the completion of the primary series and the proposed regulations would include booster doses, said Wendelken.

“As a result of the emergency regulations, roughly 94 percent of Rhode Island’s healthcare workforce is vaccinated,” said Wendelken. “Our vaccination rate increased by more than 10 percent in September, after [the health department] promulgated the emergency regulation.”

Wendelken said the emergency regulations were important to patient and resident safety at the time since Rhode Island was seeing individual days with 5,000 and 6,000 new cases.

“We are at a different point in this pandemic, with cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all declining,” said Wendelken. “We have the systems and tools in place to manage COVID-19 like we do other endemic diseases. The proposed regulation would continue to mitigate risk for the healthcare worker and help keep patients and residents safe.”

The health department will be taking public comment on these proposed regulations until March 25.

