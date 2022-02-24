RIPTA’s proposal for a new bus hub on Dorrance Street gets first public airing

The project, still in early conceptual stages, would involve a new transit center on what’s now a surface parking lot across from the Garrahy courthouse on Dorrance Street. While Kennedy Plaza would no longer be used as the city’s central bus hub, it would still have plenty of bus service, RIPTA said. In addition to serving as the capital city’s main bus hub, the site could also serve as housing, retail, and administrative offices, or even places to get a coffee or repair a bike.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority on Thursday night opened up to public comments on plans to develop a new bus hub on Dorrance Street after scrapping the much-derided multi-hub proposal .

Among the benefits RIPTA cited: People would be able to wait indoors for a bus. It would also make transfers easier, improve safety, provide more benches and restroom access, and expand customer service, RIPTA said.

“Using transit shouldn’t be a difficult thing,” Greg Nordin, RIPTA’s chief of strategic advancement, said at the first of multiple public hearings, this one via Zoom. “It should be an easy part of your life.”

Some in the virtual crowd, like Charles Feldman, pressed RIPTA about why Kennedy Plaza couldn’t simply be upgraded. Nordin’s answer was simple: “We’ve outgrown it.”

“Kennedy Plaza is a sprawling place that’s trying to do too many things for too many people,” Nordin said.

Even amid the uncertainties, the plan has not faced the same level of opposition of an earlier proposal to break up Kennedy Plaza and put smaller hubs near the new Innovation & Design District on former Interstate 195 land and the Providence train station. RIPTA is now solely focusing on the Dorrance Street transit hub plan, a decision that came “at the direction” of Gov. Dan McKee earlier this month, the agency said.

RIPTA itself acknowledged that many questions remain about this project, which has early designs with artist-rendered shrubbery but no firm commitments with signatures on the dotted line. When RIPTA rider Tom Padwa asked about traffic flow, for example, Nordin said studying this issue was on their to-do list. And when one attendee questioned the inclusion of car parking in a project oriented toward transit, Nordin said that wasn’t necessarily set in stone.

As for security, RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said they’d prefer to have a police substation there. If not, they’d have private security.

Early estimates put the projected price tag at $77 million, and completion at two to three years. The Department of Transportation is also involved in the project, and they’ll bring in private partners for things like the maintenance and management, because the space would also includes housing and retail. (RIPTA said it’s been in discussions about owning and controlling the transit-related portions of the multi-use development.) Rhode Island voters in 2014 approved borrowing $35 million for transit infrastructure upgrades, much of which still hasn’t been used. That would go some, but not all, of the way to funding this project.

The rest could come from things like private partners who might be able to generate revenue through development and leases. They’re also looking at potential federal grant funding through the bipartisan infrastructure law that passed last year.

The new Dorrance Street hub would involve route changes, but RIPTA said it would try to make them as “direct and intuitive” as possible. Any transfers you can do now at Kennedy Plaza will also be available at the Dorrance Street hub.

One entity that’s on board: The city of Providence.

“The City welcomes this renewed focus on the Dorrance Street proposal and the Mayor believes it is a positive step forward,” Theresa Agonia, a spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza, said in a written statement.

The project, Agonia said, would complement its own improvements to the Kennedy Plaza area, like pedestrian improvements.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.