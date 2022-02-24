Six men arrested in prostitution sting operation at Revere hotel

Six Massachusetts men were arrested Wednesday at a Revere hotel in a sex sting operation in which law enforcement officers posed as sex workers, State Police said.

The men, who came from six communities north of Boston, each face a charge of sexual conduct for a fee as part of the undercover operation carried out by local and State Police to reduce the demand for commercial sex, according to a Thursday statement from State Police.

The men arrested were Jesus Anyosa, 44, of Saugus; Daniel Eaton, 38, of Melrose; John Fornoh, 26, of Lynn; Joewy Gonzalez Villanueva, 37, of Revere; Mohamed Hossain, 30, of Braintree; and Cristhian Reyes, 27, of Lawrence, according to the statement.