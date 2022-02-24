fb-pixel Skip to main content

Six men arrested in prostitution sting operation at Revere hotel

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated February 24, 2022, 28 minutes ago

Six Massachusetts men were arrested Wednesday at a Revere hotel in a sex sting operation in which law enforcement officers posed as sex workers, State Police said.

The men, who came from six communities north of Boston, each face a charge of sexual conduct for a fee as part of the undercover operation carried out by local and State Police to reduce the demand for commercial sex, according to a Thursday statement from State Police.

The men arrested were Jesus Anyosa, 44, of Saugus; Daniel Eaton, 38, of Melrose; John Fornoh, 26, of Lynn; Joewy Gonzalez Villanueva, 37, of Revere; Mohamed Hossain, 30, of Braintree; and Cristhian Reyes, 27, of Lawrence, according to the statement.

The statement did not include arraignment information for the men or identify attorneys representing them. The Suffolk district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Law enforcement officials involved in the sting included members of the State Police High Risk Victim Unit and Gang Unit, the Boston Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Revere Police Department, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, and the FBI Human Trafficking and Violent Crime task forces, according to the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

