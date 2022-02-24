‘They’re trying to get to Poland — they can’t get gas anymore’: Relatives worry about family in Ukraine

“They’re trying to get to Poland. They can’t get gas anymore,” Konrad said. “It’s just not a good situation. They’re waiting to lose electricity and Internet.”

Mykola Konrad is a second generation Ukrainian-American who lives in Newton and has been communicating with his friend in Ukraine over WhatsApp. She’s in Lviv and would like to leave the country, but doesn’t have enough fuel to make the drive.

Feelings of frustration, helplessness, and concern are being expressed by local residents who have friends and family in Ukraine.

Irene Kowal of Concord said she received an email from her niece in Ukraine informing her that her grandniece had just given birth to a daughter “around the time of the first explosions.”

“Who expected this, even last week,” Kowal said. “Nobody wanted it. And now it’s happening before our eyes.”

Kowal was born to Ukrainian émigrés in a displaced persons camp in West Germany. She and her husband in Kyiv from 1993 to 2005 and they have close family in Kyiv and Lviv.

Kowal is concerned for the safety of her relatives, especially her grandniece and her newborn.

“It’s almost symbolic you know, giving birth to her first child...and all around there are explosions. I think they have to make some very fast decisions,” she said. “And how do you travel with an infant?”

Tania Vitvitsky of Sudbury received a Facebook message from her cousin in Ternopil letting her know that she was OK.

“She consoled me...[and] wrote that I should not worry; Ukraine will win,” she said. “But of course I’m worrying.”

Vitvitsky was born in Austria at a displaced persons camp to Ukrainian parents who fled Ukraine during World War II.

“Many Americans are getting a crash course in Ukrainian history and the political situation there,” she said. “People have no idea how large of a country it is.”

Just prior to the invasion Vitvitsky received an email from her nephew in Lviv. In the email he wrote he was still working but also “thinking about different scenarios, safety, shelters, how to back up our information etc.”

Her nephew said it was difficult to plan ahead when everyone is so unsure of what the next day will bring.

“It is hard to withstand the informational pressure, but we don’t have another option than being optimistic, united and ready,” he wrote.

Vsevolod Petriv, president of the Boston chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, has relatives living in western Ukraine, east of Kyiv, and in Kyiv. He said he was up all night watching the news and fielding inquiries from reporters.

“Putin is a war criminal, and the Ukrainians are fighting for their lives and the rest of the world,” Petriv said.

The Boston chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America put out a statement calling for Putin to be tried for committing international crimes.

“We now know that this invasion threatens the entire nation and is not just attempt to grab the two thirds of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces that remain free and beyond the control of the Russian puppets that he has installed to govern the two enclaves and further destabilize Ukraine. This is an inexcusable action taken by a tyrant” Petriv said. “We believe that the Ukrainian armed forces will be capable of holding back the invading Russian horde. No Ukrainian soldiers will voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender to the Russians. We call on all nations of good will to assist Ukraine in this fight for freedom, for democracy, and for the dignity of the human spirit.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.