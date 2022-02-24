Two boys facing charges for Ludlow church vandalism

Two boys, ages 12 and 13, will be summonsed to court for vandalizing a religious statue, a clothing donation box, and a church sign at St. Elizabeth Parish in Ludlow, police said Thursday.

Each are facing a charge of two felony counts of vandalizing property and one count of vandalizing a church, Ludlow police said in a statement.

Officers responded to the Catholic parish on Tuesday at 3:12 p.m. for a report of two boys spray painting a Planet Aid clothing donation box in the parking lot of the church located at 181 Hubbard St., the statement said.