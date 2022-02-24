fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Route 2 in Athol

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated February 24, 2022, 1 hour ago

Two drivers died in a wrong way crash on Route 2 Wednesday evening, according to State Police and the Northwestern district attorney’s office.

Eric Shaw, 46 of Maynard was driving a 2007 Nissan Versa westbound when he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into a 2010 Hyundai Elantra at about 7:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The driver of the Hyundai, Thomas Prescott, 67 of Leominster, died at the scene.

Shaw was taken to Athol Memorial Hospital, and then the University of Massachusetts Medical Center, where he died, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement. Prescott was returning home from a family gathering at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation, State Police said.

