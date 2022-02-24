Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Route 2 in Athol

Two drivers died in a wrong way crash on Route 2 Wednesday evening, according to State Police and the Northwestern district attorney’s office.

Eric Shaw, 46 of Maynard was driving a 2007 Nissan Versa westbound when he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into a 2010 Hyundai Elantra at about 7:45 p.m., State Police said in a statement. The driver of the Hyundai, Thomas Prescott, 67 of Leominster, died at the scene.