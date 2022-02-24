Ukrainian Americans gather at Jamaica Plain prayer service as Russian invasion continues

The service at Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church was led by its pastor, the Rev. Yaroslav Nalysnyk, who spoke in English, and the Rev. Roman Tarnavsky, pastor of the nearby St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church, who spoke in Ukrainian, according to Vsevolod Petriv, president of the Boston chapter of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

About 150 members of the local Ukrainian American community and their supporters gathered Thursday evening for a prayer service at a Jamaica Plain church, as Russian forces reportedly continued their takeover of Kyiv and more than 130 of the nation’s military and civilians lay dead.

Advertisement

“I saw a lot of sleepless faces,” Petriv, 67, said of the gathering. “This has come on much faster than anybody would have expected, at least on our side, and [has been] a much more severe invasion than was expected.”

Petriv said the service had been organized quickly after community members expressed the need to come together, with Nalysnyk initiating the plan and Tarnavsky joining him to organize a joint service.

“This thing had a life of its own,” he said. “The people wanted to do it.”

Petriv was honored to see that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu attended the service to show her support for the community, he said.

“That was very nice of her,” he said.

Petriv said the service had a far more somber tone than gatherings of local Ukrainian Americans at the Jamaica Plain churches on Sunday, which were followed by a motorcade and a rally in the Fens, before Russian troops entered Ukraine and began bombing.

“Sunday, it was, ‘Let’s get together, let’s raise the awareness that this could be a major problem.’ Now it’s a major problem,” he said.

Petriv was born in Boston to Ukrainian immigrant parents who first met at a displaced persons camp after World War II and later married after meeting again in the United States.

Advertisement

His relatives in Ukraine, who mostly live in the western part of the country, where Russian forces aren’t yet present, are safe, as far as he knows. He hasn’t tried to reach them yet, because he worries communications from the United States could endanger them, he said.

“I’ve kind of switched over to the pre-Ukrainian-independence mode of communication,” he said. “Which was, you do it very carefully, in case things do go really bad [and] any serious contact with the West makes you very suspect.”