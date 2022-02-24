Winter storm approaching, could bring 8-12 inches in some areas, but rain mix may significantly reduce totals

Today will be a chilly winter day with lots of cloud cover and temperatures only in the mid 30s. Having this cold air in place will allow snow to overspread the area in our next storm.

Records were set from the mid-Atlantic all the way to northern New England on Wednesday.

I think the theme of this winter is going to end up being high variability. Most winters are somewhat this way, but this one’s been particularly fickle. After yesterday’s record high of 69 in Boston, while other places hit 70, temperatures are now some 40 degrees colder.

The snow arrives in the early morning hours of Friday and quickly becomes steady and heavy. By the morning commute, I expect snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with several inches already on the ground. You’ll need to shovel.

Snow arrives after 2 a.m. Friday and becomes heavy quickly. WeatherBELL

The precipitation will continue throughout the day and will wind down between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening. The total amount of snow we see at that point will to be determined by how much mixing has occurred.

There’s going to be a layer of warm air trying to nose its way in at roughly 5,000 to 10,000 feet during the storm. The northern extent of this layer is difficult to predict and has big implications for totals. The image below shows a predicted picture of the atmosphere near Boston midday Friday. I highlighted the area where air temperatures are forecast to be warm enough to melt the snow and then have it refreeze to sleet on the way back to the ground.

A warm nose of air is forecast to be present midday Friday near Boston. Tropical Tidbits

If there is minimal mixing of snow and rain, those areas will end up with 8 to 12 inches of snow. This would include Boston. However with a few more hours of mixing and those amounts are going to go down to between 5 and 9 inches.

There won’t be any strong winds, coastal flooding or significant power issues with this storm. The biggest interruption is going to come for the morning commute Friday when the snow will be coming down quite hard and travel will be slow.

As cold air starts to work back in Friday afternoon, those areas which did see some rain should plan on cleaning up as quickly as possible because rapidly falling temperatures will then bring about a possible flash freeze.

The weekend will feature cold and dry conditions. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s on Saturday and upper 30s on Sunday, before dropping to the twenties on Monday.