Former Minneapolis officers found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Prosecutors had argued that former officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane, and Tou Thao knew Floyd was in medical danger beneath Chauvin’s knee, as they heard the man repeatedly begging for breath before losing consciousness but put their “discomfort in questioning a colleague’' above their sworn duty to save a life.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three former Minneapolis police officers who were at the scene with Derek Chauvin as he pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck were convicted of federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights in a case that is likely to increase scrutiny over how officers are trained to intervene with rogue colleagues.

After a monthlong trial that cast a harsh light on police training and practices in Minneapolis, a jury deliberated about 13 hours before finding Kueng, Lane, and Thao guilty of violating Floyd’s civil rights by failing to render medical aid to the man. Kueng and Thao were also found guilty of failing to intervene with Chauvin.

The former officers, each of whom took the stand in their own defense, said they were deferring to Chauvin, the senior officer at the scene, unsure whether he was using unreasonable force and that they relied on his experience to guide what they claimed was a chaotic scene. They also pointed a finger at the Minneapolis Police Department, claiming inadequate and confusing training, and questioned why Chauvin was allowed to train young officers like Kueng.

The jury of eight women and four men — who appeared to be mostly white — reached the verdict after about six hours of closing arguments Tuesday during which prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their dueling views of a case that was far more complex than the trial mounted last year against Chauvin, who was convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Kueng, Lane, and Thao, who are also facing a June trial on state charges of aiding and abetting murder, were charged with what prosecutors say they didn’t do at the scene of Floyd’s fatal arrest — including getting Chauvin off the man, putting Floyd into a side recovery position to help him breathe, and performing CPR when Floyd lost a pulse.

“These defendants knew what was happening, and contrary to their training, contrary to common sense, contrary to basic human decency, they did nothing to stop Derek Chauvin, did nothing to help George Floyd. You know it because you’ve seen it,’’ prosecutor Manda Sertich told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday, pointing to the numerous videos of the fatal May 2020 arrest that have been introduced into evidence.

But defense attorneys argued that the videos didn’t offer a complete picture of what happened at the scene, including what the officers were seeing and experiencing in the moment, such as their perceptions of Floyd’s condition. They blamed poor training and shifted responsibility for the man’s death to Chauvin, saying their clients had trusted and deferred to him.

Thomas Plunkett, an attorney for Kueng who spent much of his defense case attacking policies and practices of the MPD, pressed the jury to consider the “inadequate training’' his client had received, including on the duty to intervene. He also pointed to Kueng’s “lack of experience’' and his “perceived subordinate role to Chauvin.’’ Kueng had “confidence’' that he was doing the right thing as they held Floyd on the ground, Plunkett said.

“I am not saying he wasn’t trained,’’ Plunkett told the jury. ‘’I am saying the training was inadequate to see and understand what was happening there.’’

Kueng and Lane had been full-time officers for less than a week when they encountered Floyd as they responded to a 911 call about a counterfeit $20 bill that had been passed at Cup Foods, a local market. Body-camera video from the scene showed Lane pull a gun on Floyd within 15 seconds of encountering the man in a parked car, without announcing who he was or what he was investigating.

Chauvin arrived on the scene a few minutes later with Thao as Lane and Kueng struggled to place Floyd, who was handcuffed, inside a squad car. Body-camera video shows Floyd complaining of claustrophobia and ultimately being placed face down on a city street, with Chauvin pressing his knees into Floyd’s neck and upper back, Kueng at Floyd’s back, and Lane holding the man’s legs. Thao stood a few feet away, pushing back bystanders who increasingly pressed the officers to get off Floyd as he began to lose consciousness.

Video shows Floyd complained at least 25 times of not being able to breathe — cries the officers dismissed even as the man went limp. During the trial, Thao and Kueng told the jurors they dismissed Floyd’s complaints about breathing because people often claimed “I can’t breathe’' to avoid being arrested.

Lane recalled for the jury how he twice asked Chauvin whether they should reposition Floyd — requests that his lawyer says prove that he tried to intervene with a senior officer but was rebuffed. Prosecutors repeatedly argued that Lane did not follow those requests with action that would have saved Floyd’s life — including actually asking Chauvin to get off Floyd or physically removing him so that they could get Floyd onto his side to improve his breathing or perform CPR.

But Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, in a fiery closing argument, repeatedly suggested it was unrealistic to think that two young officers like Lane and Kueng could have done anything to stop Chauvin. He pointed to body-camera video that he said showed Chauvin step in front of his client to gain control of Floyd as they struggled to place the man inside a squad car.

Gray suggested Chauvin, 46, was trying to put the rookies in their place, to “show these guys’' that he was “the boss.’’ “He was going to be the leader of the pack with these two kids,’’ Gray said of Kueng, 28, and Lane, 38. ‘’He was going to take charge.’’