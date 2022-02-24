Texas DAs say they won’t block treatment for trans youths

Governor Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child-welfare agency on Tuesday to investigate instances of “sex change” procedures for youth, including surgeries and puberty-blocking drugs. His directive noted that licensed professionals who have contact with kids, including doctors, nurses, and teachers, could face criminal penalties for “failure to report such child abuse” and that parents who allow the treatment also need to be investigated.

“We will enforce the constitution and will not irrationally and unjustifiably interfere with medical decisions made between children, their parents, and their medical physicians,” according to a joint statement from the DAs, all of whom are Democrats. “We trust the judgment of our state’s medical professionals.”

District attorneys from Texas counties that include some of the state’s biggest cities said they won’t interfere with medical treatment for transgender youth, rejecting an order from the governor to consider gender-affirming care for minors to be child abuse.

His order came a day after state Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion saying that some gender-affirming medical procedures constitute child abuse under Texas law. Abbott and Paxton are both Republicans.

Both Abbott and Paxton face challengers in next week’s state primary vote, and limiting transgender rights is seen as broadly popular with the committed conservatives who are most likely to vote. While polls show Abbott winning his contest in the first round against several opponents trying to outflank him on the right, Paxton is unlikely to get the 50 percent level of support that would allow him to avoid a runoff.

Abbott and his Republican legislative allies have pushed through a slew of socially conservative measures over the past two years, including the country’s most restrictive abortion law, a rule curbing transgender youths’ participation in school sports, and new limits on voting. While Texas can boast of one of the nation’s fastest growing economies over the past decade amid a host of corporate relocations to the low-tax state, some of the hard-right legislation has faced pushback from companies operating in the state who say it hurts recruiting.

The county DAs who signed the letter represent Dallas County; Travis County, which includes Austin; Bexar County, which includes San Antonio; Nueces County, which includes Corpus Christi; and Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston.

“We have a choice,” they said in the statement. “We can launch politically motivated attacks, or we can lift up and protect communities. We are proud to do the latter.”

Bloomberg News

Ohio map-makers to appear before top court

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of Ohio’s political map-making panel were ordered Thursday to appear before the Ohio Supreme Court, as pressure grew on the body to find consensus on lines for US House and state legislative districts that can satisfy both political parties and the high court.

The group includes Republican Governor Mike DeWine, whose son, Justice Pat DeWine, recused himself from the proceeding, scheduled for Tuesday. Commission members — who also include Ohio’s secretary of state, auditor, House speaker, and minority leader and Senate president, as well as an additional senator — are allowed to bring their lawyers.

The faceoff would be the most dramatic turn to date between the stalemated Ohio Redistricting Commission and the divided court, which has repeatedly invalidated by 4-3 votes gerrymandered maps being sent to it from the Ohio State House.

The conflict is unfolding with the fate of Ohio’s May 3 primary at stake. Both the secretary of state, who runs elections, and the state attorney general, who serves as the state’s lawyer, have urged a state Legislature controlled by fellow Republicans to move the date to avoid violations of state and federal law.

So far, no GOP-backed effort to do so has emerged. House Democrats introduced legislation last month to shift the date a month, to June 7, anticipating potential delays associated with redistricting.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose was compelled to certify 2022 primary ballots earlier this week with names of candidates whose races are tied to the missing maps omitted. Attorney General Dave Yost warns “a thousand” legal questions will arise if the primary is not moved soon.

Associated Press

Lawmakers urge states to close college funding gaps

Several members of Congress on Wednesday called on states to address gaps in their funding for schools in the land grant university system that shortchange historically Black colleges and universities.

In a letter sent to governors, lieutenant governors, and state house legislative leadership in 18 states, six Democratic members of the US House said equitable state funding is essential for the schools to reach their potential. The letter, which was first shared with the Associated Press, also highlighted the role the HBCUs have played in driving innovation for the nation’s food supply.

“For American agriculture to remain resilient, secure, and globally competitive, we must ensure equitable investment in our land-grant institutions who have been drivers of innovation,” wrote Representatives David Scott and Sanford Bishop of Georgia, Bobby Scott of Virginia, Alma Adams of North Carolina, Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands, and Al Lawson of Florida.

The country’s land grant university system was first established in 1862 under the Morrill Act, which gave public lands to states to establish colleges that focused on educating students in agriculture and mechanics.

In 1890, the Second Morrill Act established 19 public universities for Black students in former Confederate states and incorporated them into the land-grant university system. The schools, sometimes referred to as 1890 institutions, were to receive funding from the federal government as well as a one-to-one dollar match in support from the state.

However, not all states meet their part of the funding obligation in their budgets, leaving schools to either find alternative, nonfederal sources of money to meet the match requirement or to forfeit the federal portion of the funds, unless they seek a waiver.

In contrast, no waivers can be obtained for 1862 land grant institutions, which are typically fully funded by their respective states.

The financial disparity between HBCUs — which include land grant, public, and private schools — and other institutions of higher education in many ways mirrors the racial wealth gap. A report from The Century Foundation found that on average, the per-pupil endowment at public non-HBCUs is three times the size of those at public HBCUs. Among private institutions, that inequity is even greater, with private non-HBCU endowments about seven times the size of private HBCUs’.

Associated Press