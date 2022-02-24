fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live at 1:30 p.m.: Biden speaks after Russia invades Ukraine

President Biden is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Updated February 24, 2022, 48 minutes ago

