Why Biden may have held back on all possible sanctions on Russia

In the lead up to this, the first direct attack from a major power on a sovereign nation since World War II, President Biden explicitly warned Russia not to do this. The choice, Biden said, was all Russian President Vladimir Putin’s to make, but if he decided to invade Ukraine he should expect that every possible sanction would be considered.

Television screens and news feeds on Thursday showed that what many feared for months — the worst possible outcome of a Russian invasion into Ukraine — was definitely underway.

In a news conference on Thursday, Biden announced severe financial punishments on Russia, including the freezing of all assets held by Russian banks inside of the United States.

But there were two items that Biden didn’t throw into the sanctions that drew immediate questions from the press and the public. Why wasn’t Biden announcing that Russia would be banned from participating in the international money clearing house program called SWIFT, and why wasn’t Putin personally sanctioned as Biden said he would consider doing just weeks ago?

The SWIFT program is a big deal. It is the way that 42 million secure transactions are conducted daily from one international bank to another. Iran was kicked off of SWIFT for about four years as punishment for pursuing what European nations believed was a nuclear weapons program.

When it was suggested years ago that Russia be kicked off of SWIFT, one Kremlin estimate suggested that it would cut 5 percent of the nation’s GDP annually.

While on Thursday the United States and the United Kingdom went after the assets of Russian oligarchs loyal to Putin, Biden held back from sanctioning Putin personally. Nevertheless, he told a reporter that the option was still on the table.

So why weren’t all the harshest sanctions unveiled immediately, given that Putin has clearly crossed every red line?

First of all, as it relates to SWIFT, there are two other international dynamics going on. If, as Biden as suggested, one goal of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine was to expose dividing lines between NATO member nations, Biden appears to care more about making sure that everyone in NATO agrees on every step than getting every step right.

So, as he said in the news conference, booting Russia from SWIFT is still being considered but wasn’t announced Thursday because not every European country thought that was a good idea. Biden didn’t say which nations objected.

Second, if Russia cannot use SWIFT to collect payments on, say, Russian energy products, they will likely look for another method to get paid. A few years ago, China began developing a similar product that would work in partnership with SWIFT. Some analysts said at the time China did so to protect itself if it ever got kicked off of SWIFT. So cutting off Russia from SWIFT could just make the country more economically aligned with China, something the United States doesn’t want to happen either.

Another reason why Biden may have held off on SWIFT and the personal sanctioning of Putin is that he may need those tools in the future. Biden said he believed that Putin wouldn’t stop with Ukraine but may try to invade other nations. Biden may want something in his back pocket to threaten the Russian president with later..

Finally, there is something to be said for increasing the pain slowly and letting the current sanctions fully do their work before ratcheting them up more.

But we appear to be headed toward a future with more sanctions being added.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.