A child-sized connection to Ukraine

As it turns out, though, we did have at least one connection: a children’s chair made from plywood that my wife had ordered online for our daughter. It was made in Ukraine and shipped directly to West Roxbury. I put the parts together, and now it sits in our kitchen, with a charming little bunny face painted on the side.

Months ago, a strange overseas package arrived at our home, standing out amid the usual onslaught of Amazon boxes like some exotic species. “Were you expecting something from Ukraine ?” I asked my wife after seeing the return address. It’s a country neither of us has ever visited. We have no friends or family there, no reason — or so I thought — for anyone on the eastern edge of Europe to mail us anything, much less a hefty, mysterious box.

The bunny chair, made in Ukraine, at home in West Roxbury. Alan Wirzbicki/Globe staff

Over the last few weeks, as the threat of war has gathered over that rabbit’s homeland, it has stared at me every morning while I make coffee, with what I could swear is a growing look of reproach. To have an object in the kitchen that was made so recently in Ukraine — and not just any object, but one whose decorations are supposed to embody the universal innocence of childhood — makes it harder for me to do what I would have strongly preferred, which is to not care what happens in Ukraine, to look away.

On Thursday morning, I woke up and learned from my phone that the war — a full-fledged Russian invasion, with the evident goal of obliterating Ukraine as a free nation — had begun. Downstairs, the bunny’s stare was waiting for me.

A stubborn weight on my conscience, it forces me to wonder: Who made that chair, and what is happening to them right this moment? Are they among the panicked families who’ve piled into cars and trains and rushed for the Polish border and may never see their home again? Are they reservists in Ukraine’s hopelessly outgunned military, called up to face the fury of one of the world’s mightiest armies?

No doubt, that rabbit has plenty of cousins in Ukraine, too; the factory there must have sold some of its products domestically. What’s happening to the little Ukrainian boys and girls who’ve sat on the same chair as my daughter?

I try not to imagine one of them hiding under the tiny wooden seat as Russian bombs fall.

Rationally, empathy for people thousands of miles away shouldn’t rely on a tangible object. And rationally, a child’s piece of furniture shouldn’t pull at the heartstrings more than anything else. And assumptions are always risky: For all I know, the people who made the chair are government opponents who welcome the invasion. No matter who makes it, a chair — even one with a sentimental feel — is also just a commercial item. The Ukrainian factory made it for the money, not to establish some kind of personal connection with me.

Yet, in a war in which disinformation and propaganda have been rampant, and it’s impossible to know exactly what and whom to believe, an object is also an inarguable fact. I don’t know whether Ukraine’s military has shot down Russian helicopters, as Ukraine claims. I don’t know whether the Russians have taken over airports. But I know for sure that someone in Ukraine made my daughter a chair with a bunny face painted on it, and I hope they’re OK.

It shouldn’t take the glare of a judgmental rabbit to force me to think about the human cost of the Russian invasion. War and violence in countries that haven’t made our toys are just as awful. But when the world’s attention turns to the next crisis, our chair will still be in the kitchen, a reminder of the horrors that I’d rather ignore.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.