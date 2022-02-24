Ukraine crisis presents clash of cultures, identity, and politics

More than 20 years ago, prior to becoming a visiting postdoctoral scholar at the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute, I was talking with a Russian colleague who was retiring from his academic post and wanted to know my future plans. When I informed him that Roman Szporluk had offered me a one-year appointment at the institute, he claimed that it was a historical fact that Ukraine was not, and would never be, a legitimate country and that so-called Ukrainians, with their cultural and ethnic pretensions, were merely “escapee Russian peasants” who fled their estates under serfdom. He further disparaged my emphasis on Ukrainian literature, even my mentioning of Nikolai Gogol, who was, by the way, Ukrainian. The more I made the case for a distinct nationality and ethnic identity, the more agitated he became.

Why does this issue irk the Russians, particularly this man who was a PhD and respected scholar? During my tenure at the the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute, I did discover some of the underlying causes, especially when, though officially it ended in a draw, Taras Shevchenko, the founder of the Ukrainian literary tradition, prevailed over Gogol’s position that Russian was the supreme language and, therefore, the true culture of the Slavs.

If you want good insight into what Vladimir Putin is really fighting, I would direct you to Ivan Kotliarevsky’s “Eneida,” a parody of Virgil’s “Aeneid,” in which he transforms the Trojan heroes into Zaporozhian Cossacks, and Taras Shevchenko’s poetry collection “Kobzar.” Culture and ethnic identity are powerful weapons against political absorption and subsequent assimilation.

James R. Weiss

Salem





What Putin wants

Alexandra Vacroux’s “What does Putin want?” (Opinion, Feb. 23) is thought-provoking. Vladimir Putin, like Soviet and Russian leaders before him, looks at all the world as enemies and seeks to have warm, compliant allies nearby. Russia hasn’t gained “allies” since Joseph Stalin died in 1953, and Putin seeks to reverse that trend by gathering the “Soyuz” (Union) around him.

He must be disappointed that his efforts to help Donald Trump destroy NATO and bring the United States into his circle of compliant allies went awry.

Samuel W. Coulbourn

Rockport





Where’s the critique of US posture?

I find it amazing that in this day and age, when we want our students to think analytically and critically, that our news media seem to have lined up dutifully behind the US administration, and parrot the government’s chauvinistic line toward Russia and the events on Ukraine’s border. The only critical or analytical thinking I’ve heard so far is Senator Bernie Sanders suggesting that perhaps Russia does have some reasonable security concerns. Other than this, I haven’t heard a peep of disagreement with the US government, not one bit of awareness of the history of lies and deception committed by the US intelligence services, not one iota of divergence from what the government is saying.

There are other perspectives. Why can’t the news media bring their readers and listeners more diverse views and opinions, questioning our government’s policies, and stop their own uncritical mimicking of this administration’s take-it-or-leave-it diplomacy, arrogance, and hypocrisy.

J. Toth

Watertown





Putin’s strategy: Death by a thousand cuts

I am not any sort of expert on Vladimir Putin’s recent fairy tales about “Ukrainian history”; I don’t need to be. In the mid-1960s, I served in the US Army in military intelligence and was well aware of the Soviets’ so-called justifications for invading and subjugating most of Eastern Europe under their deadly stranglehold.

Putin’s current idea of warfare is clever, because it so mirrors a term sportswriters often use: death by a thousand paper cuts. Every little enclave in Ukraine that harbors any Russian speakers will cry out for Russian aid against a concocted “genocide,” and Putin’s military will roll in. Depend on it.

Harvey Schmidt

Gardner





China is very much in the mix here

This week marks the 50th anniversary of President Nixon’s history-making visit to China to ween China away from Russia and form a new alliance. That alliance did not quite last half a century. The joint statement between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on Feb. 4 of this year made it clear that China has formally reversed course and allied itself with Russia against the United States in a partnership that knows “no limits.” A new historic realignment has begun, but this time China is very much the senior partner and Russia the junior.

H.D.S. Greenway

Needham

The writer is a former editorial page editor of the Globe.





History repeating

In 1914, the First World War starts with an assassination in the Balkans. In 1939, Hitler invades Poland, starting World War II. Now Putin invades Ukraine. History is repeating itself, and we are not learning.

Stephen Krom

Swampscott





Trump: Putin is a very able ‘genius’

So our loser former president is now hailing Vladimir Putin as a “genius” for his moves on Ukraine. Is it not well past time that this traitor is brought to account? Where on earth is the Republican Party?

John Cotter

Melrose